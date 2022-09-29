LG USA DEBUTS INNOVATIVE TV SOLUTIONS AT CEDIA EXPO 2022 LED BY 'WORLD'S FIRST' NEW ADDITIONS TO OLED TV LINEUP

CEDIA Attendees Among First to See LG's Expanded Line-up of OLED TVs Including 97-Inch LG G2 OLED, LG OLED Flex and LG OLED Pose Lifestyle TVs

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A range of new and innovative LG TVs and displays will make their U.S. debuts beginning today at CEDIA Expo 2022 including two "world's first" LG OLED TVs – the world's largest OLED TV -- the 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV (OLED97G2) -- and the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED TV -- the LG OLED Flex (LX3). Both will be on display at LG's CEDIA Booth (#14041) at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center along with the stunning 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.

The LG OLED Posé (LX1) Lifestyle TV, offers the superior picture quality one would expect from an LG OLED TV as well as an effortlessly elegant design that can elevate any home interior. LG StanbyME, is the ideal companion for today’s content viewing habits. LG OLED Flex ushers in a whole new era of screen customizability. The 97G2 has an awe-inspiring 97-inch diagonal screen that leverages LG’s self-lit OLED technology to deliver immersive viewing experiences on a grand scale.

The show will also mark the U.S. debut of a new LG Lifestyle Display collection featuring the LG OLED Posé TV (LX1) and LG StanbyME (27ART10) Lifestyle Screen which will be shown exclusively at an invitation-only event co-hosted by LG and custom installer Starpower featuring a live performance by Grammy-award winning artist and LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador John Legend. Also on display for attendees to experience will be LG SIGNATURE products including the unique LG SIGNATURE OLED R, LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator and LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

The undisputed leader of the global premium TV market for nine consecutive years1, LG OLED has become the choice of millions of consumers worldwide. OLED TVs employ self-lit pixels that can be turned on and off individually to reproduce perfect blacks, incredibly natural colors and infinite contrast. Backlight-free, OLED allows for the creation of unprecedented form factors such as flexible and rollable TVs.

LG OLED 97-inch G2 evo Gallery TV (OLED97G2)

The best just got bigger. The 97G2 has an awe-inspiring 97-inch diagonal screen that leverages LG's self-lit OLED technology to deliver immersive viewing experiences on a grand scale. With the arrival of its biggest-ever screen size, the 2022 LG OLED TV lineup now boasts an unmatched 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, 88- and 97-inch options. The 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV uses the company's OLED evo technology, α (Alpha) 9 Gen5 AI Processor and advanced picture algorithms to deliver lifelike images and a genuinely immersive, cinematic viewing experience. This is believed to be the industry's largest NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 to-date. The 97-inch G2 series model also incorporates LG's flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design, offering a seamless, integrated look that will instantly elevate the most luxurious home movie theater.

The LG OLED 97 G2 is available now at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers with a suggested retail price of $24,999.

LG OLED Posé (55LX1QPUA)

The LG OLED Posé (LX1) Lifestyle TV, offers the superior picture quality one would expect from an LG OLED TV as well as an effortlessly elegant design that can elevate any home interior. Available in 55- and 48-inch diagonal screen sizes, the LG Posé features a slim, sleek design that blends seamlessly with any room's décor and user's lifestyle. Resembling a high-end furniture piece or art object, the LG Posé has gently curved edges and comes in a soothing, muted beige color. With an aesthetically-pleasing design that complements any décor, users can appreciate the striking beauty of the LG Posé from every viewing point. The advanced design minimizes the frustration of having to see messy cables thanks to an effective cable management system that minimizes clutter while promoting a clean and tidy space.

The artistically-inspired LX1 leverages LG OLED evo technology to deliver incredibly lifelike images and an immersive, cinematic viewing experience. Combined with LG's cutting-edge picture algorithms and the α9 Gen5 AI Processor, LG OLED evo elevates the ability of the TV's self-lit pixels to deliver superior clarity, detail, contrast and color, for images that practically jump off the screen.

The 55-inch LG OLED Posé (55LX1QPUA) is available now at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers with a suggested retail price of $1,999. The 48-inch model (48LX1QPUA) will be available in November with a suggested retail price of $1,699.

LG OLED Flex (42LX3QPUA)

LG OLED Flex ushers in a whole new era of screen customizability. Featuring the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, the LX3 is the perfect display for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming, and for enjoying live TV broadcasts and content streaming services. At the touch of a button on the remote control, the LG OLED Flex's display can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved (900R)2, letting users choose their ideal arc from 20 levels of curvature, for a truly personalized viewing experience.

The form factor of the LG OLED Flex is made possible by LG's backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology. Whether flat or curved, the LG OLED Flex is evo technology-equipped to deliver the same exceptional picture quality and performance that have made LG OLED TVs the choice of discerning consumers the world over. The LG OLED Flex delivers infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100 percent color fidelity certified)3, lightning-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag, to make users feel like they're part of the on-screen action.

With compelling customization options for a more personalized user experience, users can quickly adjust the LX3's curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. The LX3 also comes with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image4 according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they're playing.

The LG OLED Flex will be available in October at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers with a suggested retail price of $2,999.

StanByME Lifestyle Screen (27ART10AKPL)

LG StanbyME, is the ideal companion for today's content viewing habits. The unique entertainment center is a wireless 27-inch screen with a built-in battery attached to a moveable stand with concealed wheels for up to three hours of viewing time between charges. It can be easily moved from room to room for the ultimate in viewing freedom in any room in your home to enjoy not only movies and streaming video but also for video conferencing with family and for remote work and school such as viewing online lectures.

The LG StanbyME screen can be swiveled, tilted and rotated while in both landscape and portrait orientations. The height can be adjusted allowing the viewer to customize the position according to the usage scenario, ensuring optimal comfort when lying in bed, cooking in the kitchen or lounging on the living room sofa. Streaming content to the LG StanbyME is a breeze thanks to Mobile Screen Mirroring, which works seamlessly with the latest Android and iOS smartphones and NFC. A removable cradle lets the viewer place a phone on top of StanbyME to create a fast, secure solution for video calls, online classes and streaming content. Users can also connect their laptops or PCs to LG StanbyME via a wired (USB, HDMI) or wireless connection.

Intuitive control options including remote, touch and gesture recognition deliver even more usability. The user interface designed specifically for the LG StanbyME is tailored to the viewer's personal viewing habit. LG StanbyME has an understated, modern design that complements a wide variety of décors. Featuring a rear cover clad in a textured fabric and finished in an exclusive Pure Beige color, the Lifestyle Screen brings a warm and natural feeling to any space. When not being used to view content, LG StanbyME can help set the mood by displaying artwork, photos or a calendar with clock.

The LG StanbyME Lifestyle Screen will be available in October at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers with a suggested retail price of $999.

Giant-screen options of keen interest to custom installers also include projectors and Micro LED displays being demonstrated at the CEDIA Expo 2022:

LG Cinebeam Projectors – Among the critically-acclaimed LG projectors on display will be the LG HU915QB UST Laser Projector, awarded a CEDIA Expo 2022 Best In Show by Projector Central. The LG CineBeam HU915QB Projector is the total premium package for integrators and customers alike, offering a suite of CI-centric features, astonishing immersion with a 3-channel laser, plus an ultra-short 0.19 throw ratio. Install it just inches from the wall to give your customers dazzling color and contrast—all at epic proportions.

LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display -- CEDIA 2022 attendees will be among the first to see the new LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch Micro LED residential display in action. With its groundbreaking performance, the LG MAGNIT is a luxury residential display, offering viewers the cutting-edge color, clarity and contrast of LG's Micro LED technology combined with AI-enhanced processing that is designed to present movies, sporting events or NFT digital artwork optimally. Today's discerning homeowners expect an increasingly high level of technological sophistication, and the LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display delivers with stellar visuals and an air of exclusivity that can't be replicated with conventional home theater screens.

1 Source: Omdia (In terms of units shipped over the 9-year period from 2013-2021)

2 Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature of LG OLED Flex is similar to that of a display with a fixed curvature of 900R.

3 LG OLED panels are certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns. 4 Virtual screen size adjustment functionality will be available later this year.

