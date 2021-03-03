LG USA Offering Limited-Time Promotion: A 12-Month Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription With Purchase Of A 2021 LG Gram Laptop

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a limited-time promotion offering consumers a 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal® with the purchase of any 2021 LG gram laptop computer1 – a $69.99 value. This offer is available now through April 18 via LG.com and LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

Led by the CES® 2021 Innovation Award-winning 17-inch LG gram 17, the 2021 LG gram line features stylish new designs and productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio screens ideal for both productivity and entertainment. The diverse lineup includes five new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P) all with 16:10 aspect ratio screens designed around maximizing work efficiency.

Microsoft 365 Personal offers one convenient subscription that includes premium Office apps, 1 TB of cloud storage, and advanced security for all your devices (up to 5 devices at the same time). You can access smart assistance features, plus hundreds of premium templates, photos, icons, and fonts in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You can also save and share files and photos across devices with OneDrive.

Able to meet the needs of the most demanding users, LG gram laptops are Intel® EvoTM Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor with Iris® Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory. LG gram models 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure long periods of use between charges2, freeing users from the need to carry a power adapter with them at all times.

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG gram 17 features a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 2.98lbs. Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 models weigh in at just 2.62lbs and 2.2lbs respectively and are a scant 0.66 inches thick. Thanks to LG's slim bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

Both the 16- and 14-inch versions of the new LG gram 2-in-1 deliver incredible freedom thanks to LG's unique 360-degree hinge and exceptional lightness. LG gram 2-in-1 models include a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for a smooth, precise writing and drawing experience.

For full promotion details visit http://LG-Promos.com/LGgramOffer. To learn more about LG gram, visit lg.com.

1 Qualifying products: 2021 Z90P and 2021 T90P models.

2 Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

