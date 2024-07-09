LG USA RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH TENNESSEE TITANS

At a special signing ceremony at the Titans' training facility in Nashville, Titans Chief Operating Officer Daniel Werly and Titans alumni Jevon Kearse and Keith Bulluck presented LG Electronics North America CEO Chris Jung, an honorary football jersey and commemorative football. Later at the LG home appliance factory in Clarksville, more than 900 employees had the chance to meet Kearse and Bulluck to celebrate the renewal of the contract. Also at the event, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts recognized LG's role as a major employer and good corporate citizen in Middle Tennessee.

"LG continues to exemplify the traits we look for in an impactful and strategic partnership that benefits both our fans and the broader Tennessee community," said Werly. "We always aim to work alongside businesses who share our commitment to service, as well as offering an excellent customer and fan experience – LG is a perfect representation of those values. We are proud to sign-on for three more years of collaboration."

Jung said the Titans' values align with LG's. "We believe in investing in the communities where we live and work, and this collaboration allows us to directly support Tennesseans and the causes they care about with partners that are also strongly committed to Tennessee. Over the years, we have had the pleasure of giving back together through programs such as Community Care Cycle and Taste of Tennessee, and providing disaster relief efforts when unfortunate situations arise."

Since 2018, with the establishment of its million-square-foot home appliance factory in Clarksville, LG has been a staple in the Tennessee community demonstrating its commitment to Tennesseans through several key initiatives:

Job Creation, Economic Growth: Contributing to the state's economy through LG's Clarksville manufacturing facility that provides local jobs, invests in employees and fuels local economies.

Contributing to the state's economy through LG's Clarksville manufacturing facility that provides local jobs, invests in employees and fuels local economies. Community Care Cycle: Providing washers and dryers to local schools in need, supporting health and well-being in the school communities.

Providing washers and dryers to local schools in need, supporting health and well-being in the school communities. Disaster Relief: Delivering aid to Tennesseans during times of need, as is exemplified by their response to the 2023 Clarksville tornado and the 2021 Tennessee floods.

Delivering aid to Tennesseans during times of need, as is exemplified by their response to the 2023 Clarksville tornado and the 2021 floods. "Taste of Tennessee ": Producing this award-winning content series celebrating Tennessee's culinary culture while highlighting small businesses and local chefs. Taste of Tennessee is available to view on demand on LG Channels, the webOS streaming platform on LG smart TVs.

LG Electronics, America's most reliable line of home appliances, produces some of its award-winning washers, dryers and laundry centers for the US market at the Clarksville plant. Named a "Lighthouse Factory" by the World Economic Forum, this factory has proven to be one of the world's leading operations, shaping the future of manufacturing through the integration of AI, the Internet of Things, big data, robotics, and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Between the LG Electronics home appliances factory in Clarksville, the LG Chem cathode plant (also in Clarksville) and the LG Energy Solution EV battery venture with General Motors in Spring Hill, Tenn., LG is investing more than $4 billion and creating as many as 2,600 jobs in Tennessee.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

About the Tennessee Titans

Headquartered in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are part of the NFL's AFC South division. Founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960, the team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and began play in its current home, Nissan Stadium, in 1999. With a mission statement of "Win, Serve, Entertain," the Titans are committed to excelling on the field and in the community. The Titans' ONE Community platform reaches many of Nashville's most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods and Education – and strives to create generational change one person, one family, and one community at a time. The Titans' corporate office is located at its practice facility, Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. For more information, visit www.TennesseeTitans.com.

