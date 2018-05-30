ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the newest addition to its FullVision premium smartphone lineup, the LG V35 ThinQ™. The LG V35 ThinQ will soon be available only at AT&T and Project Fi with AI integrated into its core, superior hardware that guides a powerful, seamless experience and a stunning, striking design.

LG V35 ThinQ Offers FullVision OLED Screen and Deep AI Integration LG V35 ThinQ Offers FullVision OLED Screen and Deep AI Integration

Powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform, the LG V35 ThinQ offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for richer camera, voice and gaming experiences. The 6.0" QHD+ OLED Display supports HDR10 for improved picture quality in movies, TV show and games.

Google Lens and an Intelligent Camera

The V35 ThinQ camera helps empower the user by providing helpful suggestions to capture the perfect shot. The clever AI Cam recognizes 19 categories including pets, food, landscapes, people and more. It then suggests four enhanced filter options for the specific scene, optimizing contrast, saturation and color.

Google Lens provides a new way to search using the latest in AI and computer vision. Users can get more information on objects such as landmarks, plants, animals, books as well as identify text. Users can also visit websites, add a business card to contacts, add events to the calendar or look up an item on a restaurant menu all right from Google Lens.

Super Bright Camera automatically identifies when conditions are dark so you can capture photos that are approximately four times brighter than LG G6 in extreme low light, perfect for capturing life's exciting moments in dimmer environments like concerts, restaurants or under the night sky.

Bigger Audio and 3D Surround Sound

The LG V35 ThinQ lets every detail move you with incredible high-quality audio playback. LG's commitment to deliver the most powerful audio experience available on smartphones today continues with the inclusion of DTS:X Virtual Surround Sound.

In addition, the LG V35 ThinQ features a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for a clear, crisp and loud playback experience through the headphone jack and wired speakers or headphones. MQA Hi-Fi Streaming plays lossless audio from compatible streaming services, so you can easily listen to music without the need to download large song files.

Immersive Viewing with OLED FullVision Display

The LG V35 ThinQ provides an OLED FullVision display that lets your true colors and creativity shine. The large 6-inch 18:9 OLED FullVision display, powered by LG's proprietary OLED display technology, brings a cinematic viewing experience to the palm of your hand for watching your favorite movies on the go.

Users can enjoy improved picture quality for movies, TV shows, games and user-generated content with enhanced brightness and color contrast thanks to HDR10 Support. The Always-On Display provides you with time, date and notifications always shown on the sleeping screen, and the Floating Bar provides access to app shortcuts and call notifications.

The LG V35 ThinQ will roll out in North America this summer. Price and purchase details will be soon be announced.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory:

LG V35 ThinQ: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)



Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

Battery: 3300mAh, Non-Removable

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm

Weight: 157g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C

Others: AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm®Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant /

About LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc.

LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the U.S. sales subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc. a global innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG's consumer-centric products -- including the flagship premium V Series models -- incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-v35-thinq-offers-fullvision-oled-screen-and-deep-ai-integration-300656305.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lg.com

