LGBTQ+ Travelers & Friends Are Invited to Celebrate Miami Beach Pride

"Miami Beach is home to a large LGBTQ+ family and we continue to work hard to provide safe and inclusive events, hotels, restaurants, and attractions that cater specifically to the LGBTQ+ community," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city embraces all travelers with open arms, and we're encouraging visitors to join us this month as we launch a wide selection of events to recognize the LGBTQ+ community."

Home to key organizations like the LGBT Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, the destination continues to offer and introduce initiatives in support of the LGBTQ community.

"We're thrilled to officially kick off Miami Beach Pride this year and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with our guests, locals, and tourists from across the U.S.," Peter Anthonii Carey, director of marketing and PR for Miami Beach Pride. "It's critical that destinations cultivate safe spaces where the LGBTQ+ community can celebrate all year long, and not just in June during Pride Month. Miami Beach continues to excel as a city that provides something for everyone to enjoy, no matter the time of year, and it's an honor to work, live, and play in a city that's truly like no other place in the world."

Locals and travelers looking to celebrate Miami Beach Pride can enjoy countless LGBTQ+ friendly experiences and entertainment options, including:

Join Miami Beach officials, locals, and tourists at 5 p.m. on September 13 th at Miami Beach City Hall as the city pays tribute to the LGBTQ+ community during the annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony. This event is free and open to the public.

Experience the inaugural edition of Queer Art Showcase at 7 p.m. on September 13 th at Eden Roc Miami Beach. This immersive art experience will feature works by local LGBTQ+ artists, including Jose Blanco , Askenaxi, Jonathan Brooks , and Leslie Cohen . Admission is free but RSVPs are required.

The race for the crown is on at the Miss Miami Beach Pride pageant on September 14 th at the Faena Theater. Starting at 6 p.m. sharp, guests will witness some of Florida's fiercest queens compete for the title of Miss Miami Beach Pride.

Engage in a meaningful discussion on social justice issues facing the LGBTQ+ community during the Social Justice Health and Wellness Conference on September 15 th at the Soho Beach House. This event will include five panels, and topics include racial inequality and equity, non-binary and gender issues, and wellness. Admission is free but registration is required.

The inaugural Legends Ball is fit for all Vogue aficionados and lovers of ball culture. Taking place at 8 p.m. on September 16 th , Washington Avenue will be transformed into a 1980's Tokyo Disco featuring celebrity judges and POSE's Jason Rodriguez as host. Tickets start at $35 .

The two-day Miami Beach Pride Festival and Parade Weekend will kick off at noon on September 18 th at Lummus Park, and will feature world-class DJs, celebrity entertainers, and more. VIP tickets and all-access passes are available.

at Lummus Park, and will feature world-class DJs, celebrity entertainers, and more. VIP tickets and all-access passes are available. For year-round Miami Beach vibes, LGBTQ+ travelers can choose from a number of entertainment, dining, and lodging options including Hotel Gaythering, AxelBeach Miami, Twist, Palace South Beach, and Nathan's Bar.

For information on LGBTQ+ events taking place on Miami Beach this month and year-round, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Experience Miami Beach App athttp://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

