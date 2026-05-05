LGI Healthcare Solutions appoints Kasra Moozar as Chief Commercial Officer to support its growth strategy

MONTREAL, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Kasra Moozar as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This appointment supports LGI's growth strategy and reinforces its customer-centric approach.

Kasra Moozar brings more than 25 years of experience leading growth and transformation initiatives across the technology, healthcare, and investment sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at TELUS Health, NantHealth, Morneau Shepell, and Novacap. He is recognized for his deep understanding of healthcare markets, in Canada and internationally, as well as for his ability to translate market needs into clear strategic direction. His leadership combines performance, disciplined execution, and the ability to mobilize multidisciplinary teams, with a strong grounding in market realities and customer needs.

As healthcare systems continue to evolve rapidly, LGI builds on its established presence and long-standing trusted relationships with healthcare organizations to support their transformation. Organizations are looking for reliable partners that understand their challenges and can deliver solutions tailored to their needs. Kasra will help strengthen client relationships, expand LGI's presence in its key markets, and develop strategic partnerships with complementary organizations, to the benefit of healthcare establishments.

"Kasra brings a unique combination of growth, transformation, and healthcare experience. His market knowledge, execution discipline, and ability to build trusted relationships will be strong assets as we advance our growth strategy and deepen our presence with the organizations we support," said Michel Desgagné, President and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Healthcare Solutions.

This appointment, together with the recent addition of the Chief Technology Officer, reflects LGI's commitment to aligning its commercial and technological capabilities with its strategic priorities. It further strengthens the company's position as a trusted partner supporting the evolution of more efficient and higher performing healthcare systems.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of critical infrastructure of healthcare facilities, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. For over 40 years, we have served healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions