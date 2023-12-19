LG'S 2024 SOUNDBARS DELIVER COMPLETE AT-HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH RICH AUDIO

With Immersive Sound, Versatile LG TV Integration and Enhanced Features,
LG Provides Elevated Audio Experience with Latest Soundbars

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) unveils its 2024 soundbar lineup, including the S95TR, SG10TY and S70TY models. Crafted to seamlessly complement LG TVs, these soundbars promise an elevated home cinema experience through their robust sound quality, well-rounded features and sophisticated designs. U.S. pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Creating an enhanced synergy between the soundbar and TV, the elevated audio quality of LG's newest soundbar models enriches the home entertainment experience with a heightened sense of immersion and greater convenience. When paired with WOW Orchestra, the soundbar and LG TV harness the full potential of their audio channels, creating an unrivaled audio experience with an enlarged soundstage and improved depth and height. The ideal choice for a surround sound experience, LG's new soundbars deliver the superior quality of Dolby Atmos, driven by the advanced technology of DTS:X.

WOWCAST takes audio excellence a step further, allowing the S95TR and SG10TY models to connect wirelessly to LG TVs, ensuring superior sound without any compromise, even when playing Dolby Atmos audio. All three new soundbar models feature the WOW interface, an intuitive and user-friendly method to effortlessly manage soundbar settings and share sound modes with the TV.

At the forefront of LG's new soundbar lineup is the premium S95TR model, delivering an impressive 810W output and captivating surround sound through its 15 channels. The S95TR boasts five up-firing channels, including the industry's first center up-firing speaker, creating an unparalleled three-dimensional audio experience with enhanced clarity and an expanded soundstage. Moreover, the angle of the center up-firing speaker ensures a seamless audio-visual experience with precise elevation to the TV screen's level.

The S95TR features improved tweeters for clear and precise audio, while also incorporating a passive radiator to enrich bass sounds and optimize the overall balance between the soundbar and the subwoofer. Notably, viewing quality is further strengthened in the S95TR model, designed with a matte color palette, materials and finish to effectively reduce reflections.

The SG10TY, another new LG soundbar, serves as the perfect audio and visual companion to LG's premium OLED TVs. WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, and WOWCAST enable the SG10TY model to seamlessly integrate with LG OLED TVs, completing the viewing experience for a greater sense of immersion. Remarkably, connecting WOWCAST to the SG10TY model and an LG premium OLED TV creates a wireless home entertainment experience with no visible cables between the screen and the soundbar. This Wi-Fi enabled soundbar provides a flawless listening experience with a high-fidelity audio quality for listeners to enjoy their favorite tracks on music streaming platforms including Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. The thoughtful design of the SG10TY flawlessly aligns with the width and frame colors of LG OLED TVs, resulting in an impeccable visual match when paired with an ultra-thin OLED TV.

LG will also roll out the S70TY soundbar model, ideal for LG QNED TVs with its simple and compact design. This model also features the industry's first center up-firing speaker, providing sharpened voice clarity. The angled design ensures harmonious audio and visual in alignment with the TV screen's level.

A dedicated bracket for the S70TY model1 allows users to place the soundbar directly beneath the QNED TV for a refined appearance. This bracket provides a convenient solution for direct attachment, eliminating the need to drill holes in the wall during installation. The bracket allows customizable wall-mounting of the S70TY soundbar at various heights or locations, guaranteeing an aesthetically ideal setup, great convenience and an optimal sound experience.

LG Triple Level Spatial Sound technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to mesmerize listeners with lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space. What's more, LG AI Room Calibration—a feature praised by both consumers and experts for its audio enhancement—rapidly analyzes the environment of a room and adjusts the settings, enhancing the audio to harmonize with the room's acoustics. New for 2024, the AI Room Calibration extends its capability to calibrate the audio of rear surround speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation.

In 2024, LG also plans to introduce new editions of speakers and earbuds to the global market. Despite its compact design, the most recent XO2 model offers the authentic, omnidirectional audio of the LG XBOOM 360 speaker. Featuring a distinctive conical-cylindrical design, it radiates sound in all directions, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio enjoyment for everyone in the listening space. Its compact dimensions, along with 20-hour battery life and IP55 rating, increase its portability and versatility. The most recent XBOOM 360 speaker boasts unique 360-degree mood lighting using audio reflectors, presenting a new lighting design that emanates a sense of openness and diffusion.

LG TONE Free earbuds continue to be ideal for an on-the-go option with user-centric features and a comfortable fit. The latest T90S model offers balanced sound, improved Dolby Head Tracking and refined Adaptive ANC. Additionally, the T90S supports Plug & Wireless, allowing users to enjoy their favorite shows, movies and music on non-Bluetooth devices by using the charging case as a Bluetooth transmitter.

"LG has always been committed to delivering unmatched audio-visual experiences with superior quality, all to bring a better life to our valued customers," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Home Entertainment Company's audio business. "We remain dedicated to providing immersive home entertainment experiences through LG's premium soundbar products, ensuring our customers enjoy the very best with further enhanced with surround sound optimized for LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs."

LG's latest innovations and technologies for home entertainment will be on show during CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the company's booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES, follow #LGCES2024 on social media.

1 This dedicated bracket for the S70TY model is available for separate purchase.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

