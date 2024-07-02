LG'S LATEST SUPERSLIM LAPTOP BRINGS SLEEK STYLE AND UPGRADED PERFORMANCE

The Upgraded and Ultra-light LG gram SuperSlim Adopts Improved Processor and a White Colorway Just in Time for Summer

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) is expanding its thinnest and lightest lineup of laptops with the LG gram SuperSlim in a crisp white colorway. The 2024 LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1) stands out with an upgraded processor and sleek profile. Customers can now purchase the new LG gram SuperSlim for $799, a $600 savings from its retail price of $1399. Designed with ultra-portability in mind, the new 15.6-inch white model measures just .49-inches and weighs a scant 2.18lbs.

The LG gram SuperSlim 15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1.

With Intel®1 Evo™ Edition powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 125H processors, the 15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1 delivers improved performance for more productivity, content creation and entertainment. Powered by an Intel® Core™️ Ultra Processor with an integrated AI Boost, this LG gram SuperSlim is faster than previous-generation CPU-only systems. Intel® Core™ Ultra processors include a specialized AI processing unit alongside supercharged performance to support advanced, innovative use cases and demanding applications. The architecture enables smooth graphics and power efficiency for improved battery life.

The latest LG gram SuperSlim is also equipped with Intel® Arc™ graphics and has a brilliant 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with up to 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black, delivering exceptional image resolution with true-to-life detail and stunning, deep black levels.

The upgraded and ultralight LG gram SuperSlim is made for those who are always on the move and has passed seven tests for military-grade durability2. Its LG gram Link app3 provides a simple solution for seamless integration with up to 10 devices across operating platforms. The intuitive app links the LG gram to devices with Android and iOS platforms for easy file sharing, collaborative screen viewing and real-time communication between devices. This LG gram also features a redesigned compact power adapter and multiple ports, including three USB Type-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt™ 44 compatibility, and 4 pole headphone jack to boost efficiency and productivity.

For more information on all of LG gram's 2024 models, visit LG.com.

1Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

2Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards (February 2023). Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 514.8 – Vibration (Procedure I); Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

3 LG gram Link app installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.

4Thunderbolt cable not included.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)