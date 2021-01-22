LG's UV-C Disinfecting Robot Featured at Paley Center 'Best of CES 2021' Showcase Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its technological advances and the potential for immediate real-world impact, the new CLOi Autonomous UV-C Robot from LG Business Solutions was featured at The Paley Center's Best of CES® 2021 product showcase and panel discussion. The robot is designed to efficiently disinfect various commercial environments using UV-C light and was one of only four products selected for demonstration by the Paley Media Council from among thousands introduced at Digital CES 2021.

According to Jeffrey Weiland, LG Business Solutions USA's robotics team lead, "This special recognition validates LG's dedication and determination to rapidly develop this vital public health tool. The past year has proven that the importance of public sanitation will only continue to grow, and LG is proud to play a role in designing technological tools to help businesses improve the safety of their spaces for customers and employees."

The Paley Center for Media's "Next Big Thing" Best of CES panel discussion and demonstration session invites leading industry experts to examine and experience the most promising and impactful products debuted at CES, the world's largest annual technology conference. At the 2021 virtual event, Weiland explained the robot's capabilities during a live demonstration of a prototype in a hotel room setting.

The new LG CLOi Autonomous UV-C Robot is expected to enable a new standard of hygiene for commercial environments by automatically disinfecting high-touch, high-traffic areas. The autonomous robot will move easily around tables, chairs and other furniture to irradiate and disinfect a room's touchable surfaces in minutes. It will be capable of disinfecting multiple areas on a single battery charge.

To ensure consistent operation and simplify worker interactions, staff can monitor the robots' progress via remote updates to smartphones or tablets. Employees are protected from exposure to UV rays by the robot's safety lock, which can be triggered by an internal motion detector when humans are present, by pressing an on-board emergency stop button, or via the mobile application.

This is the first in a series of new LG CLOi autonomous robots planned for introduction in the United States during 2021.

EDITOR'S NOTE: UV-C covers wavelength spectrum between 100 and 280nm. Actual disinfecting time will be based on room size. Motion detection sensors are effective up to a 16-foot radius.

