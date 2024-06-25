LG DEBUTS AI-POWERED DOOR-TYPE SERVICE ROBOT FOR HOSPITALITY AND HEALTHCARE

Featuring Four-Door Design and Six Wheels with Independent Suspension, LG's Latest CLOi ServeBot Provides Safe and Reliable Delivery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA today introduced its next generation LG CLOi ServeBot, an autonomous, door-type service robot designed to provide safe delivery services in hospitality and healthcare settings. Featuring a four-door design with ample interior storage space, the new CLOi ServeBot (model LDLIM31) can perform simple and repetitive delivery tasks to reduce the burden on busy staff.

"Our newest service robot brings a new level of functionality and flexibility to the hospitality and healthcare channels," said Mike Kosla, senior vice president, LG Business Solutions USA. "Featuring advanced platform technologies that include AI, communications and control, the new CLOi ServeBot is going to help our hospitality and healthcare customers streamline their operations. The introduction of a door-type service robot reinforces our commitment to constantly innovate in ways that bring meaningful new benefits to our customers."

The introduction of the new LG CLOi ServeBot at the HITEC 2024 hospitality technology trade show bolsters LG's portfolio of advanced AI robots and robot control solutions and aligns with the company's plans to accelerate the expansion of its B2B business, including in the areas of delivery and logistics services.

The door-type CLOi ServeBot has won international recognition for its innovative, convenience-enhancing design, earning the 2024 Red Dot Design Award 2024 and 2024 iF Design Award.

Boasting four internal compartments, each capable of holding items weighing up to 30kg, the new model is able to make multiple deliveries or collections. Its generous and secure cargo space can comfortably accommodate as many as 32 standard-sized, 12-ounce coffee cups, while its shelving can be easily adjusted according to item- or load-size.

Tailored for indoor hospitality and healthcare environments, LG CLOi ServeBot offers expanded operational coverage due to its ability to utilize elevators to move between floors. Six wheels with independent suspension provide excellent stability, enabling CLOi ServeBot to transport beverages over uneven surfaces without any significant spillage.

For user convenience, the CLOi ServeBot's doors can be set to open or close automatically during operation. LG CLOi ServeBot can even tell when a delivery has been completed, as camera sensors built into its internal compartments detect when items have been removed. Thanks to an AI algorithm, the new model can safely navigate around obstacles, determine the optimal route to its destination(s), and communicate with up to 20 other CLOi ServeBots to maximize task efficiency and avoid potential collisions.

LG CLOi ServeBot is equipped with a front-facing 10.1-inch display that serves as a mobile advertising platform. Users can easily upload content for display via the LG CLOi Cloud Station (mobile/web use) or CMS mobile app. Furthermore, LG's latest CLOi solution can escort customers to a given destination and provide voice guidance for sight-impaired users. Additionally, users can monitor the robot's status in real time using the LG CLOi Cloud Station, which also offers convenient paging and scheduling functions.

With years of robotics industry experience, LG continues to provide versatile robot solutions for various environments, including airports, hotels, hospitals and warehouses. The company is now developing a comprehensive suite of solutions to efficiently manage the entire distribution process, from supplying robots to facilitating the last-mile delivery of ordered products.

To download images, click here.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets – with cutting-edge commercial displays, robots and electric vehicle charging stations. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA