LG's Virtual CES Shows New Possibilities In Making Yourself At Home By Highlighting Convenience And Unparalleled Home Entertainment

LG's diverse 2021 selection of award-winning 4K and 8K OLED TVs offers the broadest size range from 48" to the new 83" model class (models 83/77/65/55/48C1, 77/65/55G1, 77Z1), to provide users with the best possible entertainment experience through vivid picture quality, lifelike sound, and outstanding AI features. The current addition to its art-inspired Gallery series, the G1, features an ultra-thin form factor and upgraded OLED evo display technology, delivering a bright picture. The latest TVs also feature elevated performance thanks to the new α(Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI Processor (C1, G1) and α(Alpha) 9 Gen 8K AI Processor (Z1). By leveraging Deep Learning AI, the new OLED TV series automatically detect and analyze individual elements on screen to remove noise and optimize picture quality while enhancing audio output in accordance with content genre to create a more immersive soundstage.

The new InstaView® Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with UVnano™ in the water dispenser nozzle upgrades side-by-side refrigerators like never before with new cooling technology and design innovations. The new side-by-side refrigerator models feature a 23 percent larger glass panel than previous models along with a sleek, modern flat door design. New UVnano™ technology built into the water dispenser nozzle eliminates 99.99 percent of bacteria on the nozzel1, and the new models offer crushed and cubed ice and water in the door along with LG's iconic, slow-melting LG Craft Ice™ inside.

LG is modernizing laundry with its industry-first LG WashTower™, a single-unit laundry solution that takes up half the floor space while tackling ultra-large loads. With an exclusive form factor only from LG, WashTower enables consumers to reinvent their laundry room design – and their laundry routine. Precise fabric care is easier than ever with the combination of convenient controls, advanced washing in under 30 minutes2 and built-in intelligence that uses sensors to detect fabric texture and load size to automatically selects the right wash settings. Unlike conventional stacked laundry pairs, LG's exclusive Center Control™ panel is conveniently positioned in the middle of the unit and displays both washer and dryer controls – putting comfortable access within reach for the very first time.

LG VELVET 5G™ features a premium new design thanks to its 3D Arc Design and raindrop-inspired triple camera array. With its flowing lines, polished surfaces, curved corners and symmetrical front and rear edges, LG VELVET 5G is comfortable to hold, incredibly sleek, and comes in a range of stylish colors.

LG WING 5G™, the first LG Explorer Project device, is designed to deliver a compelling, new mobile experience. Featuring a first-of-its-kind form factor, the entire front of the phone can rotate 90 degrees to reveal a smaller screen, allowing users to seamlessly switch between two modes – Basic and Swivel. With an immersive 6.8-inch display, 3.9-inch second display, and four cameras, the LG WING 5G delivers great multitasking capabilities, best-in-class photography features and unique gaming experences.

1 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product's UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. Product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.

2 Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TuboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

