LGT Expands to Houston Market, Welcomes Houston Tax Leadership

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is thrilled to welcome new leadership in the tax department with the addition of partner Michelle Le and senior manager Kim Huynh. Both Michelle and Kim will be working remotely from Houston as LGT begins its expansion into the Houston market.

Michelle Le, CPA, Tax Partner Kim Huynh, CPA, Tax Senior Manager

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Michelle Le and Kim Huynh to our team," says Lee Ann Collins, Managing Partner. "Their experience in the Houston market makes the pair an incredibly valued addition to the LGT team. Both Michelle and Kim's talent will be critical to LGT's long-term expansion into Houston, and I have great confidence in their abilities to succeed. We are excited to continue to foster LGT's growth with Michelle and Kim's expertise!"

Michelle Le has more than 20 years of experience providing tax and accounting services to a variety of businesses throughout Texas. Michelle specializes in international tax planning, compliance, and accounting services for in-bound investments of closely-held U.S. entities owned by foreign parents. She has experience researching federal and state issues as well as has assisted with mergers and acquisitions.

Kim Huynh began her public accounting career in 2013. She focuses on providing tax planning and compliance services to high-net worth individuals, corporations, S corporations, limited liability companies, and partnerships. Kim is committed to building strong client relationships and maintaining the highest levels of communication and responsiveness.

Both Michelle and Kim will be essential to the success of LGT's expansion into Houston, and LGT is excited to service this new market. LGT is looking forward to its future of continued growth and is looking forward to the opportunities Michelle and Kim will be able to claim for the firm in the new year.

Founded in 1950, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is one of the largest single-office certified public accounting firms headquartered in the Southwest. Dedicated to serving the middle market, the firm represents a broad range of clients, from individuals to public companies, in a variety of industries. LGT offers traditional accounting, audit, and tax services, as well as various other specialized services. In an effort to expand the services provided to valued clients, LGT has launched two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc.

