LGT Welcomes New Principal: Yolanda Szabo, CPA

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is proud to announce the promotion of Yolanda Szabo, CPA to principal in the tax services department.

Yolanda Szabo, CPA, Tax Services Principal

"We are thrilled to announce Yolanda as a principal within our firm. This promotion recognizes her extensive experience, and her dedication to both our clients and our team," said Dawn Möeder, Chartered Accountant and Managing Member of LGT. "Her commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of tax and financial planning have been instrumental in driving the success of our firm. Yolanda's leadership will continue to be a tremendous asset as we grow and evolve."

Yolanda Szabo, CPA, brings over 12 years of experience in accounting and tax across various industries, from small businesses to complex corporate structures. Starting her career in business management, she later transitioned into public accounting, specializing in tax advisory for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, particularly in real estate and manufacturing. Her commitment to practical, sound financial processes has been key in helping clients achieve their business and tax goals.

Yolanda Szabo, CPA, expressed her excitement about the promotion: "I am deeply honored to step into the role of principal at LGT. This promotion represents a significant milestone in my career, and I am eager to continue contributing to the firm's growth and helping our clients achieve their financial goals. I look forward to leading our team with the same dedication and passion that has guided me throughout my career."

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc. were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com.

