LGT Names New Partner and Principal in Assurance Services

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) announced the promotion of Ryan Meineke, CPA, to partner and Justin Lewis, CPA, to principal within the firm's assurance services practice.

Ryan Meineke's promotion to partner marks a significant milestone in his career and highlights his leadership within LGT's assurance practice. He works with a broad range of clients, including auto dealerships and manufacturing companies, and brings extensive experience in employee benefit plans.

Ryan Meineke, CPA, Assurance Services Partner Justin Lewis, CPA, Assurance Services Principal

"Ryan's elevation to partner reflects years of strong leadership, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to our clients and team," said Dawn Möeder, managing member of LGT. "He brings a thoughtful, steady approach to complex engagements and plays an important role in developing our people and strengthening our assurance practice."

Justin Lewis's promotion to principal further strengthens LGT's assurance leadership team. Since joining the firm, Justin has established himself as a trusted leader, overseeing audit engagements and serving as a key liaison between staff, firm leadership, and clients. He brings strong experience in GAAP financial statements and GAAS-based audits and specializes in not-for-profit, construction, single audit, and employee benefit plan engagements.

"Justin's promotion is a reflection of his dedication to excellence, his leadership within our assurance team, and the trust he's built with both clients and colleagues," said Dawn Möeder, managing member of LGT. "His promotion is well deserved, and we're excited to see him continue to grow as a leader within our firm."

These promotions reinforce LGT's commitment to leadership growth that strengthens the firm and enhances the client experience.

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC, and LGT Insurance Services, Inc., were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com .

