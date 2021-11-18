LHH Named a Leader in 2022 Everest Group Career Transition PEAK Matrix® Report

Part of The Adecco Group , the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company and expert in all things related to the Future of Work, LHH has been the global leader in the career transition space for over 50 years. LHH provides global career transition services for all types of workers, from hourly and entry level through senior leaders and the C-suite. It helps companies with all stages of career transition planning and execution including workforce skills assessments, HR support, upskilling and reskilling, coaching and advisory services.

As the world encounters a skills shortage and workforce demands are changing, LHH is continually making investments to deliver superior experiences. The innovative design of LHH's proprietary technologies and content from General Assembly and Modis Academy connect individuals directly with new employers while providing them with new career pathways to further their professional development.

"When it comes to career transition, companies need the right mix of technology and hands-on coaching to provide customized experiences," said LHH President John Morgan. "LHH offers tailored, human-first solutions that reduce time to placement by up to 65%."

"Navigating the new world of work is complex, and LHH is committed to helping companies and individuals get ahead and succeed," said Morgan. "We're honored to be further recognized as a career transition industry leader by Everest Group."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

