LI-COR Expands HOBO® Portfolio with the MX20 Water Level Logger for Bluetooth®-Enabled Water Monitoring

LINCOLN, Neb., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-COR today announced the HOBO MX20 Water Level Logger, a Bluetooth-enabled water level logger that delivers research-grade data in a low-maintenance and affordable design for groundwater monitoring, regulatory studies, environmental consulting, and other applications.

MX20 Water Level Logger

The MX20 expands the HOBO family of water level loggers with a design that is suited for continuous monitoring of water level, water depth, absolute pressure, and temperature in groundwater wells, streams, lakes, wetlands, and tidal environments. Available in stainless steel or titanium housing, it can withstand harsh environments that are common in coastal and groundwater applications. In addition, its narrow design is ideal for tight wells and other constrained locations.

With an affordable price point, the MX20 is designed for multi-site deployments, making it practical to expand groundwater monitoring across tens or hundreds of wells without scaling costs. The logger is also engineered for long-term reliability and uses an absolute pressure sensor—eliminating the need for vent tubes and desiccants—to reduce maintenance requirements and increase reliability during long-term deployments.

"The MX20 lets users think in terms of networks, not single sites," said Tom Reslewic, CEO of LI-COR. "Whether you're working in research or groundwater, aquifer, or water supply monitoring, you can cover much more ground with the MX20 and without the usual overhead."

The MX20 is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing users to configure the logger and offload data quickly without removing sensors or opening well caps for extended periods. Data can then be uploaded to LI-COR Cloud® where users can access and visualize results, apply QA/QC, apply advanced analytics, and share with collaborators remotely.

Each logger also includes a NIST-traceable calibration certificate, providing documented verification that it meets established measurement standards. This is critical for regulatory compliance, research, and other applications that require traceable and defensible data.

"We designed the MX20 to feel familiar to both HOBO and new users alike," said Kristen Minish, Sr. Product Manager at LI-COR. "It provides high accuracy in a cost-effective design, allowing networks to expand their measurements and reach. It's the natural choice when you want to grow an existing HOBO or LI-COR program or start an entirely new network."

As the latest addition to the HOBO portfolio of water level loggers, the MX20 complements the established U20 logger series, bringing Bluetooth convenience and cloud-based workflows to an established and trusted family. Together, this logger series offers flexible options for research, regulatory monitoring, large-scale network deployments, and more.

The MX20 is available in stainless steel and titanium models. For specifications and ordering, visit MX Water Level Data Logger MX20-0x | Onset's HOBO Data Loggers.

About LI-COR

LI-COR® and HOBO® Data Loggers, a LI-COR Brand, deliver environmental monitoring and measurement solutions worldwide. With 90+ years of combined experience and backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, both brands support comprehensive research and analysis of parameters critical to food, water, and energy security.

LI-COR instruments, software, and cloud-based systems facilitate the accurate measurement and monitoring of gas, plant physiology, and climate conditions. HOBO data loggers and remote monitoring systems are trusted in agriculture, coastal research, and green building performance. Together, we empower you to address some of the world's most significant human and planetary health challenges.

Learn more at licor.com and www.hobodataloggers.com.

SOURCE LI-COR