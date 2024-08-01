WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison , a leading provider of higher education technology solutions, today announced the launch of Living Profile, an innovative platform designed to transform how students showcase their academic and extracurricular achievements and streamline their application processes. The platform enables current and prospective students to document and enhance their academic and extracurricular activities with detailed descriptions, competencies, media, and documents. Students can share this comprehensive profile via a URL with selected admissions officers, advisors, or employers.

Liaison Introduces Living Profile: Revolutionizing the Student Experience and Application Process

Living Profile offers a unique advantage by allowing users to share a professional multimedia representation of themselves. Unlike other platforms, Living Profile also seamlessly integrates with Liaison's Centralized Application Service (CAS), enabling users to import their data effortlessly and as frequently as needed.

Tools such as the California State University Transfer Planner, which supports over 15,000 users in transferring from the California Community College system to the four-year CSU system, and the MyLiaison.com collection of education and career resources are already leveraging the power of the Living Profile platform. All these resources are targeted to individuals from high school to early career stages at all colleges and graduate schools in the U.S. Living Profile has already demonstrated its effectiveness and versatility, showing its potential to be adopted by other state systems.

As competition for a smaller cohort of college applicants intensifies, institutions need innovative ways to connect with prospective students. Living Profile meets this demand by showing students the direct link between their academic pursuits and career aspirations.

"We are excited to launch Living Profile, a platform that truly redefines how students present themselves and engage with their academic and career aspirations," said Mike Margitich, VP of CAS Products at Liaison. "Living Profile provides students with a comprehensive tool that simplifies the application process and supports their long-term educational and career goals."

Liaison invites state systems and educational institutions to reach out for a demonstration of Living Profile by emailing [email protected]. To explore firsthand, create an account at livingprofile.myliaison.com.

Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher education institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Our vision of fostering a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we've served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

