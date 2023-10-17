LIAN LI Introduces Premium CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology to Date

Galahad II LCD AIOs from LIAN LI Provide Excellent Performance, Silent Operation, and Customizability

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that new OEM Partner LIAN LI makes available its Galahad II LCD CPU Coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The Galahad II LCD AIOs will enable enthusiasts to boost CPU overclocking capability for extreme performance and gamers to enjoy rock-solid stability for immersive gaming.

Asetek and LIAN LI collaborated to create the Galahad II LCD CPU coolers, which are powered by Asetek's Gen8 technology, and are available in black or white in 280mm or 360mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factors and cooling requirements. The coolers include a 2.88" LCD screen with 480x480 resolution to display various system information, such as CPU/GPU temperature and load, pump RPM, and coolant temperature. The updated L-Connect 3 software offers users a host of features to allow them to customize the LCD display. In addition to uploading custom videos*, the software has built in functions to allow users to record gameplay videos and images for display on the pump cap, a first-of-a-kind feature for AIOs in this premium category. Trim and upload the video portion you want using the included video editor. The L-Connect 3 software also comes with a variety of included presets and filters that users can apply to any imported images and GIFs.

* Supports custom videos (MP4) up to 2GB in size and up to 3mins in length.

Designed from the ground up and optimized for Intel 13th and 12th Gen processors as well as AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry leading Gen7 liquid cooling technology.

By focusing on how the individual components that constitute an all-in-one liquid cooler interact with each other and how collectively they affect performance, Asetek's most advanced technology to date includes:           

  • A new performance-engineered pump featuring a 3-phase motor for higher flow and quieter operation           
  • Larger diameter rubber tubes, larger HEX tubes and tanks, as well as wider and smoother flow paths in the pump to reduce impedance           
  • A newly designed square cold plate optimized for the latest Intel and AMD processors           
  • Optimized HEX designs that increase overall surface area and, at the same time, reduce air flow impedance          
  • Under-the-hood system enhancements resulting in even quieter operation versus previous generations

"When we decided to develop our latest CPU coolers, we partnered with Asetek to leverage its industry-leading liquid cooling technology, renowned for thermal and acoustic performance and reliability," said Jameson Chen, CEO at LIAN LI. "Our Galahad II LCD all-in-one liquid coolers provide excellent performance, quiet operation, and customizability."

"We were thrilled when LIAN LI came to us to develop a premium line of CPU coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "By further optimizing the thermal and acoustic performance of our technology, we believe the new Galahad II LCD AIOs will further enhance the appeal of the LIAN LI brand, which is synonymous with high-performance solutions that hit the mark with both PC enthusiasts and gamers."

To learn more, visit the LIAN LI web page here https://lian-li.com/product/galahad-ii-lcd/. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About LIAN LI

LIAN LI Industrial Co., Ltd. Is a leading provider of computer cases and accessories for PC Builders and Gamers. Founded in 1983, LIAN LI is one of the largest manufacturers of aluminum computer cases in Taiwan and is a major competitor in the premium aftermarket computer case industry. LIAN LI also acts as an OEM and ODM service provider that helps develop small start-up products and enables large-scale high-quality manufacturing of industrial and server cases.
https://lian-li.com

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.
www.asetek.com

Media Contact
Solveig Malvik
Director of Branding & Outbound Marketing at Asetek
[email protected]
+45 21 73 93 83

