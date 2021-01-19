Lianetta Perelló's new book Amber Alert: Alerta Ámbar, a collection of heartfelt poems that unveil the author's innermost sentiments and insights in life

Lianetta said this about her book: " Amber Alert: Alerta Ámbar , more than a poetic inspiration, is an accumulation of relief and exhortative salvation that invokes us to come to the rescue of cannibal creatures because they warn with their mystical amalgam a secret timeless voice without the real order that will lead us to life eternal.

This writing is the message of a girl afraid of the monster of fear and does not want to leave her innocent state and gets naked or gets lost, not necessarily defeated but irreverent. This book is about a warrior who overcomes the obstacles acquired in a toxic society full of rules and does not understand. She expresses it in her poetry in the form of catharsis or existential crisis.

Lianetta, the amber girl, discovers in these poems a new way of being in the world without ambition."

Published by Page Publishing, Lianetta Perelló's new book Amber Alert: Alerta Ámbar will inspire the readers with heartwarming virtues and realizations about life's poignant, capricious nature.

Consumers who wish to be filled with wisdom and strength through the partaking of this book's contemplative poems can purchase Amber Alert: Alerta Ámbar in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

