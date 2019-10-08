LianLian Pay participates in 2019 Paris Retail Week and E-Commerce Paris Expo

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 E-Commerce Paris was held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from September 24-26. E-Commerce Paris is one of the largest e-commerce exhibitions worldwide, inviting a number of top e-commerce companies from around the world. LianLian Pay, a leading global fintech company and the 4th largest mobile payment service provider in China, participated in the expo and shared the company's experience and performance in enabling e-commerce development through payment channels.

LianLian Pay has developed a customized e-commerce industry payment solution that addresses all issues for merchants with a complete payment system for e-commerce platforms. LianLian Pay has launched the one-stop cross-border payment solution, helping Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies better achieve the goal of "goods go global" with safe, efficient and convenient services.

Currently, its cross-border collection service has industry-leading settlement speed and supports 17 global e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Wish, Shopee, Mercado Libre, Noon, and Meesho and supports US dollars, Euros, GB Pounds, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars, Yen, Rupiah, Singapore dollars, UAE dirham, and Hong Kong dollars.

LianLian Pay also provides financing solutions for growing merchants at low cost and going forward will provided a broader range of services to support Chinese merchants in growing their cross border revenue.

