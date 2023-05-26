Liaocheng High-tech Zone Promotes the Development of High-end Equipment Industry towards Intelligence and Greenness

News provided by

The Administration Committee of the Liaocheng High-tech Zone

26 May, 2023, 12:50 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, at the site of the project with an annual output capacity of 5 million high-strength-steel auto wheels, a project constructed with a total investment of 1.125 billion yuan by Shandong Zhenyuan Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) in the Liaocheng High-tech Zone of Shandong, China, the first batch of key equipment from the US and Germany were officially in place. As workers opened the packages, installed and debugged the equipment, the project entered the countdown before the commencement of its operation, which is expected to be officially put into operation by the end of this June.

Continue Reading
The lightweight auto wheel workshop at the Liaocheng High-tech Zone
The lightweight auto wheel workshop at the Liaocheng High-tech Zone
The lightweight auto wheel produced by Shandong Zhenyuan Auto Wheel Co., Ltd.
The lightweight auto wheel produced by Shandong Zhenyuan Auto Wheel Co., Ltd.

The Company is a national high-tech enterprise specialized in the design, R&D, production and sales of lightweight auto wheels in the Liaocheng High-tech Zone, accounting for 40% of the market share of lightweight auto wheels and securing the first place in the domestic industry.

In recent years, the Company has focused on the development trend of the industry, continually stepped up its R&D efforts. In 2021, it managed to develop the globally lightest 28-kg Cyclone 3.0 lightweight auto wheel, with the weight of a single wheel reduced by 18 kg. In 2023, it managed to develop integrated lightweight, high-bearing and inner wheel-free wheel. A single wheel of this kind can bear a weight of 10 tons, which has addressed the problems of existing wheels in today's market in terms of safety, reliability, bearing capacity and replacement frequency. During January - April of 2023, the Company's orders had doubled, with a sales amount exceeding 150 million yuan, up 200% year on year.

The development path of the Company can be considered as an epitome of the Liaocheng High-tech Zone's efforts in implementing new development concepts, fostering the characteristic industry of high-end equipment and promoting the green, low-carbon and high-quality development. According to the Administration Committee of the Liaocheng High-tech Zone, in recent years, the Liaocheng High-tech Zone has focused on its functional positioning with an aim to accelerate the construction of a strong zone of manufacture and highlight the development advantages and characteristics of the High-tech Zone's manufacturing industry. It has focused on the segmented industrial chains such as textile machinery, automobile and basic parts and components industries so as to improve the development quality and level, promote the development of the high-end equipment industry towards intelligence and greenness, and foster an industrial cluster of special equipment manufacturing, with an aim to achi  eve a bu  siness revenue of 7 billion yuan by 2025.

Image Links:

Image1: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440949

Image2: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440953 

SOURCE The Administration Committee of the Liaocheng High-tech Zone

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.