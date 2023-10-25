Liaoning Extensively Pursues International Cooperation to Drive Comprehensive Revitalization of the Region

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-level economic and trade delegation representing Liaoning Province traveled Germany, Saudi Arabia and Russia in the middle of October. The aim is to strengthen interaction and collaboration with these countries through friendly visits, economic and trade exchanges, industrial promotions and other approaches. The delegates also visited key enterprises and regions to deepen cooperation. The arrival of the delegates garnered extensive attention and positive responses in the respective locations.

Headed by main leaders of Liaoning Province, the delegation first visited Germany between the 11th and the 13th, and made special visits to BMW Group and Siemens. Liaoning Province's city of Shenyang has emerged as BMW Group's largest production base in the world and one of the automaker's foremost new energy vehicle centers, while the Siemens set up an Empowerment Center in the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone of the province several years ago. Liaoning hopes to take the fruitful cooperative relationships with German enterprises to the next level while promoting mutual benefits, according to the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province.

During the trip to Saudi Arabia between the 14th and the 15th, the delegation visited the headquarters of Saudi Aramco. March earlier this year, construction of the Huajin-Aramco Fine Chemical and Raw Materials Project, to be built with an investment of 83.7 billion yuan, successfully broke ground in the city of Panjin in Liaoning Province. This is a full-spectrum strategic cooperation project between China and Saudi Arabia as jointly witnessed and promoted by the leaders of the two nations. Saudi Aramco is the world's biggest petroleum producer, and the Huajin-Aramco project is the Saudi giant's biggest investment in China. The multi-billion yuan fine chemical production base in Liaoning symbolizing continual in-depth cooperation between the two sides and is noted for its immense potentials.

Lastly, the delegates spent the period from the 16th to the 19th in Russia, including meetings with Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia and Deputy Minister for Far East and Arctic Development, and visited Primorsky Krai, which has long developed frequent interchanges with Liaoning. Aiming to combine Liaoning's industrial advantages in fields such as equipment manufacturing, rail transportation and electronic information with Primorsky Krai's strengths in ports and mining, the two sides endeavored to create more high-quality industrial cooperation projects. The delegation also attended the commencement ceremony for the new non-stop flight between two friendship cities, namely Dalian of Liaoning Province and Vladivostok of Primorsky Krai.

As one of China's major industrial provinces, Liaoning is speeding up the transformations and upgrades of its traditional industries, and at present socio-economic development across the province is advancing excellently. Liaoning Province hopes to continue deepening and strengthening international cooperation to promote more practical achievements, with the goal of promoting comprehensive revitalization of the region.

