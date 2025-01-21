Liberate Offers Voice AI Solutions That Are HIPAA, PCI and SOC2 Certified

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberate, a leading conversational AI platform designed to transform the insurance industry, has completed its Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) certification. The insurtech, known for providing insurance Voice AI, multi-modal First Notice of Loss (FNOL) and workflow orchestration services, previously completed PCI and SOC2 certifications. Now, by adding HIPAA compliance to its security lineup, Liberate is well-positioned to also serve companies in the employee benefits and healthcare sectors.

Liberate is excited to equip customers in insurance, healthcare and other verticals with innovative solutions to reduce hold times and elevate customer service levels. "Our AI agents can help insurers answer phone calls faster and provide personalized support on a 24/7 basis with zero wait time," says Amrish Singh, CEO of Liberate.

Liberate's AI agents deliver sophisticated speech capabilities that can be integrated with other business processes to elevate service quality. Healthcare providers, insurance companies and businesses in other industries can choose from a variety of human-like voices with both English and Spanish options.

Insurers already using the service have discovered that Voice AI helps with employee satisfaction as well. While AI agents are answering routine calls, eliminating manual processes and reducing the need for data entry, employees have more time to focus on more meaningful work. It's a win-win.

"Our effective AI agents improve both the customer and employee experience while also lowering costs," says Singh. "The trifecta of PCI, SOC2 and now HIPAA compliance shows that you don't have to sacrifice data security to take advantage of these modern solutions."

About Liberate Innovations Inc

Liberate builds fully trained and integrated AI Agents that interact over Voice, SMS, Email and Digital and can resolve complex, multi-faceted requests – tasks that could only be performed by trained professionals in the past. Liberate's voice AI agent has revolutionized the insurance industry by seamlessly answering phone calls, collecting quote information, receiving FNOLs and servicing customer requests in an empathetic, humanlike manner. Liberate's affordable and customizable AI solutions typically deploy in weeks with almost no integration overhead and have been proven to overcome labor challenges while enhancing policyholder service levels for retail agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/

