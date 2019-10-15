Liberation 2019 brings together a lineup of highly regarded visionaries to share their perspectives on healthcare transformation at a Dallas-based event Oct 22-24

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management solutions company, and more than 25 thought leaders from across the healthcare and technology sectors, will host Liberation 2019. The three-day summit, kicking off October 22 in Dallas, TX, is a unique gathering of people with the knowledge and passion needed to make bold decisions to improve cost and care for consumers, their families and care providers. Many attending are senior executives from the "Aerial Community," who actively use Medecision's flagship solution and services to provide the best experience to a broad ecosystem of stakeholders, including patients, members, care, case and utilization managers, as well as care and community providers.

This one-of-a-kind, high-energy gathering encourages meaningful dialogue and sparks new ways of thinking about how to manage risk and care. Supporting this year's theme of "Bold Moves," Liberation 2019 speakers, carefully curated for their disruptive approach to solving difficult problems in healthcare, will inform and inspire on new leadership styles, consumerism in health and wellness and building brands of trust.

The event's keynote session will feature Dr. Eric Topol , Founder and Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, discussing artificial intelligence (AI) and the distinct roles of both technology and physicians in boldly transforming medicine. Dr. Topol is one of the leading clinical innovators specializing in the use of AI, "deep" data and smart technology in the practice of individualized medicine.

Other notable speakers in the general session include Julie Murchinson, CEO of Health Evolution; Dr. Joseph S. Gonnella, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Dean Emeritus of Jefferson Medical College and Founder and Director of the Center for Research in Medical Education and Health Care; Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, Founder and President of End Well; Gary Mendell, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Shatterproof; Lynn Hanessian, Chief Strategist, Health Practice at Edelman and Cydney Roach, EVP, US Practice Lead, Employee Engagement at Edelman.

Liberation 2019 will also feature sessions on timely topics like new tools in medication management and care model redesign. Invitation-only roundtables for clinical, technology, experience and care/case management leaders provide a layer of community building and best practices sharing. Now in its eighth year, organizers expect hundreds of people from across healthcare to attend, along with event sponsors including Rackspace, Cloudticity, Wolters Kluwer and other leading technology, media and health IT brands. For more information, or to register, visit liberation.medecision.com.

