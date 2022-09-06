Liberation Technology Services Combats Concerns of Censorship, Data and Privacy Breaches That Are Crippling Big Tech

Liberation Technology Services, a full-scale provider of tech infrastructure and independent digital solutions, offers private cloud hosting, web/app development solutions complemented by un-compromised privacy and cyber security. Developed by freedom-first technology experts, they're taking on the irresponsible actions and nefarious practices that have been plaguing the privacy of millions of Americans and affecting organizations globally.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A cybersecurity attack occurs every 39 seconds, according to a study by the University of Maryland. Thirty-percent of cyberattacks cost victim companies $500,000+ in 2020 according to a survey conducted by Harris Poll.

A staggering 39% of costs from these data breaches are not recognized until over a year after the breach, according to IBM research. Making it difficult for companies to gauge the negative financial impact and invaluable loss of trust.

With the immense increase in data, privacy breaches, and biased censorship with de-platforming, these have become liabilities that destroy bottom line profits.

The past two years reveal examples of the financial and reputational ramifications of cyberattacks. A Pipeline experienced a ransomware attack that crippled their functionality. Big box brands have experienced the leaking of their customer data and business documents costing millions in remediation.

Additionally, the "fine print," agreed to within the service and terms agreements of most Cloud Solution Providers, gives them opportunities to sell and mine customer's data, making that data no longer proprietary. Big Tech has earned billions of dollars monetizing data.

Liberation Technology Services , a full-scale provider of tech infrastructure and independent digital solutions, is calling on businesses and organizations to wake up to the agendas compromising the tech industry. Privacy, security, online sovereignty, and a censorship-free guarantee, are imperative to the safety and success of their companies.

Founder of Liberation Technology Services and Former White House Official Andrew Riddaugh states, "It's no secret that current Cloud Solution Providers pose a serious risk to businesses and organizations in the areas of data privacy, security, sovereignty, and potential de-platforming. The elephant in the boardroom is that never before has it been so essential for them to begin to seek out scalable alternatives to hyper-scale CSPs."

The questions stand: "Will these concerns of privacy, data, and online sovereignty finally raise the red flag of consideration to migrate to other CSPs, like Liberation Technology Services? Or will companies continue to raise their flag of surrender and stay locked behind the gray bars of uncertainty, continuing to risk the proprietary data of their consumers and freedom of remaining online?"

Liberation Technology Services focuses on liberating companies online with peace of mind via their "Iron Dome" cyber-defense that takes a multi-layered approach to secure their data with multiple "zero-knowledge" private data centers. They also have a censorship-free guarantee, never will they censor, silence, or de-plaform any of their customers and at no time will they resell their customer's data.

Freedom online isn't "free" with current CSPs. The security of a company's customer data, as well as the opportunity to continue to state their brand message and fundamental opinions online, are compromised.

Liberation Technology Services' solutions restores freedom to an industry that has been jeopardized by the greed and agendas of Big Tech. Companies need to be aware that other providers like LTS are available and not financially stifling to their organization's budgets.

The question is clear: "Is it okay for business data and customer privacy to be compromised for the sake of saving pennies?" No - that trust is priceless.

