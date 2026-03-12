LiberNovo Omni Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for Breakthrough Ergonomic Design

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo proudly announces that the LiberNovo Omni has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 in the Product Design – Beauty/Wellness category. The chair represents LiberNovo's breakthrough approach to Dynamic Ergonomics. The iF DESIGN AWARD is widely regarded as one of the most respected awards in international design and recognizes innovative, functional, and user-centric designs.

Revolutionizing Ergonomics

The LiberNovo Omni was designed to revolutionize how people sit during long work hours. Unlike other office chairs that force people into unnatural positions and postures, the LiberNovo Omni introduces a new category of seating, the Dynamic Ergonomic Chair.

The chair supports your body as you naturally move throughout the day, so you can always adjust your position freely and still receive continuous support.

The LiberNovo Omni solves one of the biggest problems facing today's work environment. As work has become more and more desk-based, people are spending more time than ever before sitting. Traditional office chairs are designed for stationary use and often don't accommodate body movement, leading to lower back discomfort and strain.

Technologies Behind the Award-Winning Design

At the core of the LiberNovo Omni's design is Dynamic Support, LiberNovo's adaptive support system that automatically adjusts to posture changes in real time. Instead of requiring users to manually readjust their chairs throughout the day, Dynamic Support continuously responds to body movement, helping maintain balance and ergonomic alignment without interruption.

The chair also features LiberNovo's Bionic FlexFit Backrest, an advanced ergonomic structure that contours to the natural curvature of the spine. Using multiple pivot points and adaptive panels, the backrest distributes pressure evenly across the back while allowing natural motion. This approach provides consistent support from the hips through the shoulders, creating a seating experience that adapts to the individual rather than forcing the individual to adapt to the chair.

The LiberNovo Omni also incorporates multiple recline modes, allowing users to shift naturally between focused work and more relaxed postures while maintaining continuous ergonomic support. For deeper recovery, the chair includes OmniStretch, a guided decompression feature that gently stretches the lower spine and helps relieve pressure accumulated during prolonged sitting.

Together, these technologies define a new approach to ergonomic seating built around movement, adaptability, and long-term physical support.

Design Philosophy

The development of the LiberNovo Omni focused on solving a longstanding challenge in chair design: balancing softness, structural support, and freedom of movement. Traditionally, improving one of these qualities has meant compromising another. The LiberNovo Omni was engineered to bring these elements together in a single system, combining comfort, stability, and natural mobility.

This approach reflects LiberNovo's broader philosophy: the tools we use every day should work with the human body rather than against it. In modern work environments, productivity should not come at the expense of long-term health.

Design Collaboration

The chair was developed by the LiberNovo design team in Shenzhen, China, in collaboration with Kairos Innovation, an industrial design firm based there. Together, the teams focused on creating an ergonomic system that maintains support across the wide range of positions people naturally adopt while working throughout the day.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Established in 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD is an internationally recognized standard for measuring design quality. Entries are selected using strict evaluation criteria, including innovation, functionality, ergonomics, and overall design impact.

In 2026, over 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries were submitted for consideration for the iF DESIGN AWARD. All entries were evaluated by an independent group of international design professionals, making the iF DESIGN AWARD one of the most highly respected design awards available today.

Looking Ahead

Receiving the iF DESIGN AWARD is a significant milestone for LiberNovo, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to advancing ergonomic seating design.

The iF DESIGN AWARD highlights the increasing importance of designing workplace solutions that enable workers to be productive and support their long-term physical health and wellness.

As workspaces continue to evolve, LiberNovo believes seating should move away from static support systems toward more dynamic, human-centered designs.

The LiberNovo Omni embodies this vision by shifting ergonomic design away from static seating, creating a chair that adapts to the user rather than requiring the user to adapt to the chair.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a design and technology company focused on advancing ergonomic innovation for modern work environments. Through a combination of advanced engineering and human-centered design, the company develops intelligent products that respond to the evolving ways people work and interact with their surroundings.

