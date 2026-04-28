This Mother's Day, Give Her Support That Stays--with LiberNovo Omni

She supports everyone—but what supports her when no one's around?

This Mother's Day, give her support that's always where it's needed.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, ergonomic innovator LiberNovo is celebrating everyday heroes with a more meaningful way to show you care. Through its "Reward Your Hard Work" campaign, the brand is promoting active recovery as a new standard for modern wellness in the workspace, alongside a limited-time offer on its flagship LiberNovo Omni from April 28 to May 12 (PDT).

LiberNovo for the Rad Moms, supports your every breakthrough

Built on the philosophy of dynamic support, LiberNovo Omni is recognized as the world's first ergonomic chair designed to be responsive to natural movement while sitting—offering consistent support to anyone who must sit for long hours to work, innovate, and inspire others.

The LiberNovo Omni has been recognized with the Red Dot Design Award for its innovation in movement-based ergonomic design and has been certified GREENGUARD Gold for meeting one of the strictest standards for low chemical emissions and indoor air quality.

Mother's Day = Real Care, Real Support

Today's mothers are often required to step outside of any single role. They lead teams, build careers, raise families, and create space for themselves—often all within the same twenty-four hours. From remote professionals and artists to entrepreneurs or full-time caregivers, a mother's life is in constant motion.

Behind all that momentum, there is often physical strain and accumulated fatigue that doesn't simply disappear when the day is over. The meaning of gifting is evolving, and families are moving beyond symbolic gestures toward something more practical and lasting—support that improves everyday life. It's this sentiment that lies at the heart of LiberNovo's message this Mother's Day:

She doesn't need more flowers. She needs support that helps her recover during hours of sitting, whether it's working or taking a break.

Dynamic Ergonomics & Active Recovery

LiberNovo's approach to ergonomics challenges a long-standing assumption: that sitting is a static physical state.

Instead, dynamic ergonomics introduces a system that continuously adapts to the user's movement—whether leaning forward into focus, reclining to think, or shifting during long work sessions. This allows the spine to remain naturally supported as the body moves naturally throughout the day, without the need for constant manual adjustments.

By supporting the body's natural movement and providing support that follows through on every upright task or reclined break, recovery doesn't need to be delayed until the end of the day; it can happen continuously, with every moment of sitting.

The LiberNovo Omni achieves this through its integrated design:

Dynamic Support System — Automatically adjusts support across the head, back, arms, and seat, following posture changes as you move in your seat

Bionic FlexFit Backrest — Sixteen ball joints and eight adaptive panels create a responsive S-curve that mirrors the spine and relieves pressure

Multi-Stage Recline (105°–160°) — A different recline angle for every part of your day. Meetings, entertainment, or full recovery.

Full Adjustability — 4D armrests, adjustable neck support, seat height control, and optional footrest for personalized comfort

Together, these elements transform the chair from a passive object into an active support system—one that moves with the body and supports it continuously throughout the day.

Mother's Day Offer: Reward Your Hard Work

From April 28 to May 12 (PDT), LiberNovo is offering a limited-time promotion across North America to make Dynamic Recovery more accessible:

Free Cooling Seat Mat with every LiberNovo Omni Pro Bundle

Price Match Guarantee for confident purchasing

0% APR, Pay in 4 for flexible payment

Double Credits earned on all eligible purchases from LiberNovos website, redeemable instantly at checkout

The campaign is built around two core ideas: #RewardYourSpine and #GiftMomComfort — reinforcing a shift toward meaningful, everyday support.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is redefining the modern work environment through motion-responsive ergonomics. Guided by a health-first design philosophy, the company develops solutions that adapt to motion and change how modern creatives interact with their workspace.

Designed for remote professionals, gamers, and anyone who spends long hours at a desk, the flagship LiberNovo Omni represents a new category of ergonomic seating—one where movement is not restricted, but supported.

By transforming sitting into a dynamic experience, LiberNovo's mission is simple: to make every hour at the desk more comfortable and more sustainable.

For more information, visit libernovo.com

#RewardYourSpine #GiftMomComfort #DynamicErgonomics #HealthFirstDesign #SmartWorkspace

SOURCE LiberNovo