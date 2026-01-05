LiberNovo Unveils Groundbreaking Innovations at CES 2026

Moving Beyond Static Chairs: Pioneering the Future of Dynamic Ergonomics

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where physical stagnation has become a defining challenge of the modern workplace, LiberNovo is unveiling a transformative solution. Today at CES 2026, within the Smart Home category, they introduced a new vision for the professional environment, debuting the Moss Green edition of its flagship product, the LiberNovo Omni, marking the brand's latest evolution in dynamic ergonomic seating.

Following a landmark Kickstarter campaign that raised over $10 million from a global community of early adopters, LiberNovo is bringing its next phase of product evolution to CES 2026. By treating the chair not as a static piece of furniture, but as a responsive, bionic partner, LiberNovo s redefining how modern professionals move, work, and thrive in their environments.

The Moss Green Debut: A Masterclass in Biophilic Design

The centerpiece of this year's showcase is the global launch of the Moss Green edition LiberNovo Omni. This edition represents a sophisticated shift toward biophilic design, the practice of integrating natural elements into the built environment to reduce stress and improve cognitive function.

Inspired by the quiet resilience of forest ecosystems, the Moss Green tone is intentionally subdued. It is designed to act as a grounding visual anchor in home offices and modern corporate spaces alike, offering a refined depth that avoids the clinical, "tech-heavy" look of traditional performance seating. Tactile Innovation: Beyond the color, this edition debuts a proprietary short-pile technical fabric . This material upgrade provides a softer, warmer "hand-feel" while maximizing airflow through advanced moisture-wicking properties. The result is a surface that remains comfortable through intense focus sessions without the heat buildup associated with standard textiles.

Beyond the color, this edition debuts a proprietary . This material upgrade provides a softer, warmer "hand-feel" while maximizing airflow through advanced moisture-wicking properties. The result is a surface that remains comfortable through intense focus sessions without the heat buildup associated with standard textiles. Engineered for the "Always-On" Professional: To meet the demands of a movement-based lifestyle, the new textile has been stress-tested to withstand more than 50,000 abrasion cycles. Achieving Grade 4 colorfastness, the fabric is built to maintain its structural integrity and rich hue even after years of continuous, dynamic use.

"Moss Green was designed to bring a sense of calm and balance into high-performance workspaces," said the LiberNovo design team. "We wanted a color and material that felt organic and grounding, without compromising the technical demands of long-hour use."

The Kinetic Ecosystem: Movement Without Interruption

At CES 2026, LiberNovo will present the LiberNovo Omni as part of a fully integrated seating ecosystem. Alongside the chair, attendees can experience the StepSync Footrest, designed to support natural lower-body movement, and the Cooling Cushion, engineered to enhance thermal comfort during extended sitting. Together, the system demonstrates LiberNovo's holistic approach to dynamic ergonomic support.

Core Technology: The Anatomy of Motion

Four pillars of proprietary technology power the LiberNovo Omni, each engineered to facilitate movement rather than restrict it:

Dynamic Support System: A real-time adaptive system that responds to weight shifts, maintaining continuous lumbar and spinal support across upright, lateral, and reclined positions. Bionic FlexFit Backrest: A multi-panel backrest framework designed to accommodate the spine's natural curvature and flexibility, maintaining gapless contact throughout the day. Four Recline Modes: Four calibrated recline positions designed to support focused work, casual sitting, relaxation, and recovery. OmniStretch: A deep-recline functionality designed to reduce spinal compression.

Global Ordering and Pricing

The Moss Green LiberNovo Omni will be available for order starting January 16, 2026. In the United States, the Moss Green edition will be offered at a limited-time new-launch early-bird price of $829 (C$1,258 in Canada; €995 in Europe).

The classic Midnight Black and Space Grey editions are available at the regular retail price of $929 (C$1,433 in Canada; €1,134 in Europe; £985 in the UK).

LiberNovo's Mission

LiberNovo is a design-driven company focused on rethinking ergonomic seating through movement, adaptability, and long-term support. Founded to address the health challenges of prolonged sitting, LiberNovo develops dynamic ergonomic systems that support natural movement throughout the workday. The company's flagship product, the LiberNovo Omnireflects its commitment to engineering-led design and human-centered performance.

Visit LiberNovo at CES 2026

Experience the future of movement-based work firsthand.

Location: Venetian Expo, Halls A–D

Venetian Expo, Halls A–D Booth: #52565

#52565 Dates: January 6–9, 2026

For more information or to schedule an interview with the design team, visit www.libernovo.com.

