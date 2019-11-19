Liberty Advisor Group Employees Volunteer with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

"This is the second year that Liberty has dedicated a workday giving back including all of our employees, and it was a privilege to spend time with patients at this state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility," said Liberty CEO and Founding Partner Chad Smith. "Our people interacted with patients with varying ages, backgrounds and conditions. The day was so moving to all of us and we truly value the groundbreaking approach this hospital embraces every day. Everyone knows someone needing some form of physical rehabilitation, and Chicago is very fortunate to have the #1 rehabilitation hospital in the world."

"We love the continued partnership with Liberty Advisor Group and appreciate their commitment to helping our patients," said Sandra Miller, senior director at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. "They truly helped brighten our patients' days."

ABOUT THE SHIRLEY RYAN ABILITYLAB

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions — from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to stroke, amputation and cancer-related impairment. The organization expands and accelerates leadership in the field that began at RIC in 1953. The quality of its care and research has led to the designation of "No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in America" by U.S. News & World Report every year since 1991. Upon opening in March 2017, the $550 million, 1.2-million-square-foot Shirley Ryan AbilityLab became the first-ever "translational" research hospital in which clinicians, scientists, innovators and technologists work together in the same space, surrounding patients, discovering new approaches and applying (or "translating") research real time. This unique model enables patients to have 24/7 access to the brightest minds, the latest research and the best opportunity for recovery. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, go to www.sralab.org.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, hand-picked team of strategists, technologists and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years, that has delivered over $1 billion in operating income improvement and over 300 M&A deals for our clients. Liberty has a proven track record in Business and Technology Strategy, Transformation and Assurance, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We collaborate, integrate and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. This year, Liberty has been named to the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago and to FORTUNE's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services.

