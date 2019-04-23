Liberty Advisor Group named to FORTUNE's list of "Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services"

CHICAGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, has been honored by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Its ranking is based on a data-driven methodology to evaluate employees' trust for leadership, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

This latest award follows news on April 16 that Liberty had been named as one the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Consulting Magazine, Great Place to Work, and Fortune; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

"Many congratulations to Liberty's team of distinguished consultants and diligent individuals who work to uphold both our commitment to our clients and our core values of inquiry, resolve, candor, integrity, courage, community and entrepreneurship," Jay Norman, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group, said. "This latest award confirms what we at Liberty all know – this truly is a great place to work."

Founded in 2008 by Chad Smith, the company's current Executive Chairman, Liberty's world-class team has added an impressive $1 billion to our clients' operating incomes over the years, and been involved in 300+ mergers, acquisitions and carve-out projects. The company aims to drive future growth by continuing to align with our clients on their toughest business and IT challenges; further strengthening our collaborative, problem-solving culture; and building genuine and trusting relationships both inside and outside of the firm. In short, we will continue to grow, evolve, and improve.

"Consulting and Professional Services companies operate in some of the most competitive spaces and endure the challenges of unpredictable and rapidly changing markets," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list have invested in the professional development and personal care of their employees; which have become crucial parts of their value proposition that separate them from the competition in recruiting and retaining talent."

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years, that has delivered over $1 billion in operating income improvement and over 300 M&A deals for our clients. Liberty has a proven track record in Business and Technology Strategy, Transformation and Assurance, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We collaborate, integrate and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group

Related Links

http://www.libertyadvisorgroup.com

