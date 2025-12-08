Liberty Defense Technologies Joins NVIDIA Connect Program to Accelerate AI-Powered Threat Detection Innovations

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, announces that it has joined the NVIDIA Connect Program. Liberty expects that its participation in this program will enable Liberty to bolster its automated threat detection performance and threat scope and detection speed, and may lead to the addition of new capabilities to Liberty's platform of technologies including High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT), Open Architecture and HEXWAVE™.

Liberty Defense and Nividia

The NVIDIA Connect Program is a global initiative designed to fuel AI innovation by providing partners with access to advanced hardware, expert training, and co-development opportunities. Building on Liberty's longstanding commitment to AI integration, Liberty expects that its participation in the Connect Program will lead to the development of key advanced coding and AI applications through collaboration with NVIDIA scientists and engineers, which Liberty believes will be a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionize security through layered, contactless detection.

Through its participation in the Connect Program. Liberty intends to further optimize real-time AI processing, improve threat identification accuracy, and scale deployment across critical sectors including aviation, public venues, schools, and urban infrastructure.

"Acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program is an important milestone for Liberty and is expected to allow the Company to harness NVIDIA's advanced GPU technologies, AI frameworks, and collaborative ecosystem to elevate our AI-driven detection capabilities— which we believe will enable us to deliver faster, more accurate security screening for high-traffic environments around the world," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We're highly encouraged by the early progress we've made utilizing NVIDIA's tools in edge-AI deployment for standalone HEXWAVE units, which we believe will support seamless integration into existing security infrastructures."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

