Liberty Global has selected Teleste's Distributed Access solution

TURKU, Finland, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has announced that Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, will trial Teleste's Distributed Access Architecture to support their GIGAbit network, meaning customers will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the new DOCSIS technology.

Already used successfully in Coventry and Warrington in the UK, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is now being rolled out in Baguley, UK. DAA is a new way of building DOCSIS networks and is being trialed to allow the Data Core and Edge Devices to bring data and video services to Liberty Global customers in a real operational environment at speeds of over 1Gbps.

Teleste has worked closely with the engineering teams of both Liberty and Virgin Media over the last 12 months to fully integrate the technology which is designed to improve the performance of Liberty Global's Access network - the network used in the last mile between technical facilities and customers' homes - which will provide customers with a more reliable service and better experience. It also delivers more capacity efficiency, allowing Liberty Global to continually deliver wide-scale Gigabit speeds quickly and more cost effectively. It is powered by CIN (Converged Interconnect Network) technology which digitises the Access network, and will replace traditional analogue transmission in this space. This CIN will also support growing B2B services, mobile backhaul and 5G, and is a key enabler inLG's Fixed Mobile Convergence journey.

DAA is at the foundation of building Liberty Global's GIGAbit network and by working with Teleste, Liberty Global can increase the capacity and quality of their DOCSIS network, bringing faster connections to their customers. DAA is one of the key technologies enabling the building of Liberty Global's GIGAbit network.

"In today's rapidly changing competitive landscape, it is vital that Liberty Global continues to deploy new and innovative solutions to ensure network continuity and ever increasing bandwidth capacity for our customers. We are pleased to be working with Teleste in our deployment of Distributed Access Architecture, they have enabled us to continue to be at the forefront of network development," said Colin Buechner, Chief Network Officer, Liberty Global.

"Teleste is proud to support Liberty Global with their first European deployment of Distributed Access Architecture. After working closely with Virgin Media and its partners over the last year, it is satisfying to see this new technology successfully deployed and providing new opportunities and bandwidth within the existing HFC Network," said Hanno Narjus, Senior VP Teleste Networks.

More information on Teleste's Distributed Access solutions can be found on our website https://www.teleste.com/broadband-network/solutions/r-phy-and-macphy-distributed-access

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

[email protected]

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers subscribing to 50 million broadband, video, fixed and mobile telephony services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and infor-mation technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more infor-mation see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/liberty-global-has-selected-teleste-s-distributed-access-solution,c3325666

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/ac9100-node,c2899952 AC9100 node

SOURCE Teleste Corporation