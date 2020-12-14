Liberty Hall Capital Partners Acquires Comply365

CHARLESTON, S.C. and BELOIT, Wis., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the acquisition of Comply365 Holdings, Inc. ("Comply365"), a leading global provider of operational content and compliance management solutions supporting the aerospace and rail industries. The sellers include investment funds managed by Luminate Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are very excited for Comply365 to join our portfolio of businesses as our seventh platform acquisition," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "Ongoing digitalization in the aviation and rail markets is driving demand for tailored, efficiency-centric software solutions, and Comply365 is a leading solution provider solving core pain points across the entire operational content and compliance management process."

Comply365 operates a software as a service (SaaS) business model and represents Liberty Hall's seventh platform acquisition and second SaaS investment. The transaction advances Liberty Hall's digitalization strategy to build an integrated, scaled provider of operational content and compliance management solutions for the aerospace industry.

"We are excited to partner with management and provide Comply365 the necessary resources to continue to build upon its differentiated product offering, execute on its global expansion opportunities and solidify its position as a market leader in the operational content and compliance management arena for the transportation industry," said Jack Nadal, Partner, Liberty Hall.

Comply365's existing management team, led by CEO Tom Samuel, will remain in their roles following the acquisition. "We are excited to partner with Liberty Hall in order to accelerate implementation of our strategic product vision and execute on our key go-to-market growth plans," said Mr. Samuel. "We look forward to leveraging Liberty Hall's resources, relationships and global reach within the aerospace industry to continue to bring critical operational content and compliance management solutions to our customers," he added.

Founded in 2007, Beloit, WI-based Comply365 provides SaaS-based, mobile-first, proprietary, mission-critical, enterprise content management solutions solving core pain points across the entire content management lifecycle, including authoring, compliance tracking, workflow management and targeted document distribution. Comply365 delivers key digitalization-enabling solutions to over 50 blue chip global airlines and rail companies.

Liberty Hall's earlier platform acquisitions include the following companies:

In November 2013 , Liberty Hall formed Tulsa, OK -based Accurus Aerospace Corporation, a leading Tier II supplier of metallic parts, kits and assemblies and processing services.

, formed -based Accurus Aerospace Corporation, a leading Tier II supplier of metallic parts, kits and assemblies and processing services. In February 2016 , Liberty Hall acquired Renton, WA -based AIM Aerospace, a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, engine components and thermoplastic technology, which was sold in November 2019 .

, acquired -based AIM Aerospace, a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, engine components and thermoplastic technology, which was sold in . In March 2016 , Liberty Hall acquired Birmingham, UK -based Bromford Industries, a leading supplier of complex, close tolerance engine components, fabrications and assemblies and landing gear components.

, acquired -based Bromford Industries, a leading supplier of complex, close tolerance engine components, fabrications and assemblies and landing gear components. In June 2017 , Liberty Hall acquired Birmingham, UK -based Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, a leading independent global designer, manufacturer and retreader of aircraft tires.

, acquired -based Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, a leading independent global designer, manufacturer and retreader of aircraft tires. In November 2018 , Liberty Hall acquired Castle Rock, CO -based Aircraft Performance Group, a leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions into the aftermarket of the aerospace industry, which represented Liberty Hall's first SaaS acquisition, and was sold in January 2020 .

, acquired -based Aircraft Performance Group, a leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions into the aftermarket of the aerospace industry, which represented first SaaS acquisition, and was sold in . In February 2019 , Liberty Hall acquired Vancouver, WA -based Onboard Systems International, the leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military helicopters.

Liberty Hall was advised by Spurrier Capital Partners, while financing for the acquisition was provided by Ally Finance, Fidus Investment Corporation and RF Investment Partners. Legal advice to Liberty Hall was provided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Comply365 was advised by AGC Partners. Legal advice to Luminate and Comply365 was provided by Kirkland & Ellis.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2 billion in equity capital in 25-plus businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall invests using a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market aerospace and defense businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

About Comply365

Comply365 is a leading global provider of operational content and compliance management solutions supporting the aerospace and rail industries. Comply365 provides SaaS based, mobile-first, proprietary, mission-critical, enterprise content management solutions solving core pain points across the entire content management lifecycle, including authoring, compliance tracking, workflow management and targeted document distribution. Liberty Hall Capital Partners, in partnership with the company's management team, acquired ownership of Comply365 in December 2020. For more information, please visit https://comply365.com/.

For Liberty Hall: For Media: Rowan Taylor Nneka Etoniru Liberty Hall Capital Partners FTI Consulting P: +1 (646) 291-2602 P: +1 (212) 850-5709 [email protected] [email protected]



For Comply365:

Tom Samuel

Comply365 Holdings

P: +1 (608) 313 1565

[email protected]



