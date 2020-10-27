Liberty Hall Capital Partners Appoints Michael J. Warren as Partner

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the appointment of Michael J. Warren as a Partner.

"Since forming Liberty Hall over nine years ago, we have continuously invested in growing our team; the profound opportunities available in today's marketplace make these investments even more important. Mike Warren is a long-time, trusted colleague who brings a unique combination of private equity and operating experience to our firm. We are excited to be working with him again," said Rowan G.P. Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner.

Prior to joining Liberty Hall, Mr. Warren served as Chief Executive Officer and, previously, Chief Financial Officer of Omada International, a Tier II supplier of structural airframe components to the global aerospace industry, which he joined in 2013. From 2005-2013, he was a Principal at Oak Hill Capital Management, where he worked with Mr. Taylor and Liberty Hall's other Partners, Taylor P. Catarozoli and Jack F. Nadal, as members of Oak Hill's Basic Industries Group. From 1999-2005, he was a Vice President at Palladium Equity Partners. He began his career as an Analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in 1996.

"I am excited to join Liberty Hall's team of world class aerospace and defense investment and operating experts. I look forward to once again working alongside Rowan, Taylor and Jack to execute new investment opportunities and continue to build the firm," said Mr. Warren.

Liberty Hall also announced the additions of Christopher D. Novick and J. Kevin Qualey, Jr. to its investment team. Mr. Novick, who joined as a Vice President, most recently served as an Associate of Stellex Capital Management and Vice President of Business Transformation at Morbark, a Stellex portfolio company. Mr. Qualey, who joined as an Associate, most recently served as an Analyst in the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Group at Macquarie Capital.

In addition, Liberty Hall announced the appointment of seven Operating Advisors:

Greg H. Beason , who served as CEO of Wencor Group, Group Executive of Danaher's Pacific Scientific Aerospace division and Vice President of Honeywell Aerospace;

, who served as CEO of Wencor Group, Group Executive of Danaher's Pacific Scientific Aerospace division and Vice President of Honeywell Aerospace; Dr. Thomas H. Bussing , who served as Vice President of Advanced Missile Systems at Raytheon, Program Manager at Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and held leadership roles at Pratt & Whitney, Adroit Systems and The Boeing Company;

, who served as Vice President of Advanced Missile Systems at Raytheon, Program Manager at Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and held leadership roles at Pratt & Whitney, Adroit Systems and The Boeing Company; Peter K. Chapman , who served as Chief Commercial Officer at AAR Corp. and held leadership roles at McDonnell Douglas, United Technologies and Pratt & Whitney;

, who served as Chief Commercial Officer at AAR Corp. and held leadership roles at McDonnell Douglas, United Technologies and Pratt & Whitney; Honorable Carol DiBattiste , who, following twenty years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, served in various leadership roles including Undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force, Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration and various positions in the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs;

, who, following twenty years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, served in various leadership roles including Undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force, Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration and various positions in the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs; Dick Forsberg , who served as Head of Strategy of Avolon and held leadership positions at RBS Aviation Capital, International Aviation Management Group, GECAS and Guinness Peat Aviation;

, who served as Head of Strategy of Avolon and held leadership positions at RBS Aviation Capital, International Aviation Management Group, GECAS and Guinness Peat Aviation; Richard J. Kenyon , who served as President and CEO of Selmet; and

, who served as President and CEO of Selmet; and Major General Robert H. McMahon , who served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment, Director of C-17 Field Operations at The Boeing Company and held several leadership positions in the U.S. Air Force during his 38-year active duty career.

"During 2020, our team of investment professionals and Operating Advisors has grown to 30 members with more than 850 years of collective aerospace and defense industry investment and operating expertise," said Mr. Taylor.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2 billion in equity capital in 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall invests using a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market aerospace and defense businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

For Liberty Hall: For Media: Rowan Taylor Nneka Etoniru Liberty Hall Capital Partners FTI Consulting P: +1 (646) 291-2602 P: +1 (212) 850-5709 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Hall Capital Partners