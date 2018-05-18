Liberty Health Sciences Teams Up with Solomon Wilcots for AAMPA's Conference on the NFL and Medical Cannabis

"Education is critical to helping doctors and the patients they treat understand and benefit from medical cannabis," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "We aim to set the highest standard in the industry with our focus on education and supporting physicians and patients, as seen by our continued rollout of our Cannabis Education Centers across Florida. We are very excited to work with powerful collaborators such as Solomon, who recognize Liberty's leadership in the industry and support our mission of education and to provide high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis to Florida's patients in need."

Originally from Los Angeles, Wilcots is a broadcaster with SiriusXM and Sky Sports (U.K.) who also leads the Sports-Health Alliance of New York City-based communications firm Russo Partners. He has served as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports and NFL Network, as well as a reporter with ESPN and News Channel 5 in Cincinnati. Wilcots spent six seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. He was a member of Cincinnati's Super Bowl XXIII team and has been recognized as one of the top-40 all-time Bengals.

"Medical cannabis represents an important treatment option for professional athletes and members of the general public alike," Wilcots said. "I have seen firsthand the pain and suffering of teammates who, without the benefits of this treatment would have struggled physically and emotionally. The AAMPA conference brings together doctors, former professional football players and their representatives to address the need that exists and ensure the well-being of those involved. I look forward to doing more to help as an educator at this important intersection of sports and medicine."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

