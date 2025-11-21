Liberty HealthShare Joins with Five Organizations to Fight Hunger in Stark County

Five Food Banks and Pantries to Receive Grants of $5,000 Each

Grants are Part of Ministry's Sharing Hearts Fund Charitable Arm

Sharing Hearts Fund Expands Beyond Support for Pediatric Wellness

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, through its Sharing Hearts Fund charitable arm has joined forces with five local organizations focused on fighting hunger in Stark County.

Hosting what the ministry is calling a "Day of Sharing," Liberty HealthShare earlier today presented $5,000 grants to the Stark County Hunger Task Force, the Refuge of Hope, North Canton Cares Pantry, Salvation Army of Canton, and Salvation Army of Massillon.

"Liberty HealthShare wants to be a force for good in our community." -- Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer Post this Liberty HealthShare has joined forces with five organizations to fight hunger in Stark County. The healthcare sharing ministry presented $5,000 to each. Taking part in the presentation are (from left) Robert Kintigh, Liberty HealthShare; Brenda Stottsberry, Salvation Army, Massillon; Kristie Woods, Refuge of Hope; Jeff Dayton and Matt Ile, North Canton Cares Pantry; Stephanie Sweany, Stark County Hunger Task Force; Robert Kramer, Salvation Army, Canton; and Michael Fairless, Liberty HealthShare

The $25,000 donation will provide more than 100,000 meals to families in communities across Stark County.

"With services ranging from grocery distribution and weekend backpacks for kids to hot evening meals and box lunches, these organizations and their partners serve thousands of people in need each and every day," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "Families in Stark County need help and these organizations are among those answering the call."

Food insecurity made national headlines due to the federal government shutdown, but these organizations still face several critical challenges including food price inflation; increased demand due to economic hardship; federal funding cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, Local Food Purchase Assistance, and Emergency Food Assistance programs; and decreased donations from individuals and corporations.

"Liberty HealthShare and our Sharing Hearts Fund wants to be a force for good in our community. Helping children who need medical care and providing nourishing food are two ways we can make an impact," Morrow said.

"Our vision is to be a sharing community that exemplifies Jesus Christ who, in Matthew 25:35-40 tells us that feeding the hungry is feeding Him," Morrow added.

All dollars awarded are generated through donations and grants that are separate and distinct from the operational funding of the Liberty HealthShare ministry. Anyone wishing to support the Sharing Hearts Fund can make tax deductible donations on Liberty HealthShare's website.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families. Suggested monthly share amounts for individuals range from $87 to $362. Share amounts for families of four start at $319 per month. Most programs include free urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs.

Liberty Dental, the ministry's dental sharing program, features suggested monthly share amounts as low as $35 and allows members to see the dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

Launched earlier this month, Liberty Vision, the ministry's vision sharing program, is an affordable way for members to support one another in the sharing of costs for their family's vision care, including eye exams glasses, contact lenses, and even LASIK surgery. Monthly share amounts start at just $7 for an individual.

Liberty HealthShare ranks among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability. It is the only healthsharing organization in the United States to hold both Candid's 2025 GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator's 4-Star rating. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund provides support to Stark County, Ohio families with medical needs related to pediatric wellness.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

