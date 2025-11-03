Liberty HealthShare Launches Vision Sharing Program

New Vision Program Enhances Members' Healthsharing Options

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, the nation's most-comprehensive healthcare sharing ministry, announced today that it is introducing a new vision sharing program to broaden its offerings of affordable options different than health insurance.

Liberty HealthShare is launching a new vision sharing program, Liberty Vision, with a monthly share amount of just $7 for an individual.

This initiative, engaging the services of independent vision program administrator, NVA, is designed to provide members with access to vision expense sharing at a highly competitive cost. It enhances the ministry's existing healthsharing options by helping members manage vision-related costs, from routine eye exams to discounts on eyewear.

"Liberty HealthShare is dedicated to continually expanding our sharing program options to meet the diverse healthcare needs of our members," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "By adding a formal vision sharing program, we can expand our members' support for other members' total well-being in alignment with our mission of sharing and supporting one another in times of need."

Liberty Vision helps members handle costs associated with their family's vision care, including routine eye exams and discounts on prescription glasses, contact lenses, and even LASIK surgery. This new program sets itself apart from competitors by:

Offering a comprehensive approach to cost sharing of vision care expenses.

Providing access to a broad network of more than 100,000 vision care professionals including private practice optometrists and ophthalmologists and major optical retail chains.

Ensuring competitive pricing for members, making vision care more accessible.

"Like our popular dental sharing program, which we introduced in 2024, Liberty Vision was the result of requests from our members," said Morrow. "We are excited to be able to bring this complementary program to our members."

Liberty Vision is available to all existing and new members of one of the ministry's six medical cost sharing programs. It is not being offered as a standalone sharing program. The monthly share amount is just $7 for an individual, $13 for a couple, and $25 for a family of four.

To discover how Liberty Vision can support your eye care needs and provide significant savings, visit libertyhealthshare.org/liberty-vision today or call 855-585-4237. Members can enroll in the program beginning today, for a start date of January 1, 2026.

Founded in 1979, NVA is a leading provider of vision program administration, offering innovative solutions to improve eye health and wellness. With a vast network of providers and a commitment to exceptional service, NVA delivers value-driven vision care programs to organizations and individuals nationwide. It is the only vision program administrator with U.S.-based live representatives available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central, with programs tailored for young adults, families, seniors, and individuals.

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families. Suggested monthly share amounts for individuals range from $87 to $362. Share amounts for families of four start at $319 per month. Most programs include free urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs.

With an eye on affordability, Liberty HealthShare has reduced out-of-pocket costs for members in all of its medical sharing programs this year.

Liberty Dental, the ministry's dental sharing program, features suggested monthly share amounts as low as $35 and allows members to see the dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

Liberty HealthShare ranks among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability. It is the only healthsharing organization in the United States to hold both Candid's 2025 GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator's 4-Star rating. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Earlier this year, Liberty HealthShare established the Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness, a charitable arm of the ministry that provides support to Stark County, Ohio families with medical needs related to pediatric wellness.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

