Liberty Hill Foundation Announces Inaugural Cohort for New Statewide Environmental Leadership Initiative

News provided by

Liberty Hill Foundation

31 Jan, 2024, 18:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hill Foundation is proud to announce the inaugural cohort of its new Environmental Leadership Initiative (ELI), a groundbreaking fellowship program that seeks to advance the movement for environmental justice by investing in the development and empowerment of emerging leaders from communities across California.

The program will support the individual and collective growth of an intergenerational cohort of environmental justice leaders as they work to strengthen the influence of their respective organizations and networks—with the goal of building power in communities that have been marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by environmental harms and economic inequities.

Liberty Hill has provided critical training and capacity building support to community activists leading grassroots organizing in Los Angeles for decades through our Wally Marks Leadership Institute. This new Environmental Leadership Initiative expands upon that work and commitment to building power in communities most impacted by systemic oppression, while supporting the fight for all Californians to have access to healthy communities, free of pollution. With a focus on the statewide level, the initiative aims to extend these efforts beyond Los Angeles, addressing environmental challenges and advocating for healthier communities across the entire state.

The twenty-two inaugural fellows were carefully chosen from an applicant pool of nearly 120 individuals through a comprehensive three-part application process, which included input from the program's community-based Advisory Council. These remarkable fellows, hailing from diverse backgrounds such as BIPOC and immigrant communities, Native California and tribal communities, and geographically diverse regions across the state, are dedicated organizers, activists, artists, and educators leading critical work in their regions.

Click here to view the list of our 2024 Environmental Leadership Initiative Fellows!

By bringing together this talented and diverse group, the Environmental Leadership Initiative seeks to nourish a deeper level of solidarity, advocacy, and collaboration across the state to build a well-resourced and expansive network of environmental justice leaders in California. The Environmental Leadership Initiative program is hosted by Liberty Hill Foundation, through the generous support and investment from the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation.

To learn more about the Liberty Hill Foundation and the Environmental Leadership Initiative, visit www.libertyhill.org

About Liberty Hill Foundation
Liberty Hill Foundation is a laboratory for social change philanthropy. We leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists, and allies to advance social justice through strategic investment in grants, leadership training, and campaigns. We envision a society in which all people have a powerful voice, including those currently shut out of our democracy, people cut off from opportunities because of their skin color, gender, or sexual orientation, where they live, or where they were born. We will not rest until society provides justice and equality for all. 

SOURCE Liberty Hill Foundation

Also from this source

Liberty Hill Foundation Announces Grantee Partners for The Liberation Fund: Groundbreaking Initiative to End Incarceration of Girls and Gender Expansive Youth in L.A. County

Liberty Hill Foundation Announces Grantee Partners for The Liberation Fund: Groundbreaking Initiative to End Incarceration of Girls and Gender Expansive Youth in L.A. County

Liberty Hill Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 grantee partners for The Liberation Fund, a new initiative that invests in community-led...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.