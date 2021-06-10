Liberty Madison Heights is Michigan's New Cannabis Headquarters

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Industries, the largest, private multistate operator in cannabis, today announced the opening of Liberty Madison Heights, Michigan's new cannabis headquarters and superstore. The 64,000 square foot vertically integrated flagship facility is the largest of its kind in Southeast Michigan and includes a provisioning center, cultivation and processing under one roof. Located at 29600 Stephenson Highway, Holistic Industries transformed the vacant Fairlanes Bowl property into a beautifully landscaped, environmentally friendly source of pride and an engine of economic development for the city with the creation of 150 new jobs.

Liberty Madison Heights was designed to be a superstore and destination for customers and patients from the Metro Detroit area and across the state of Michigan. As one of the state's only provisioning centers to test for terpenes in products, Liberty features dedicated space for cannabis education including a terpene bar and greenhouse structure for brand pop-ups, demonstrations, and classes. With one of the largest selections of products available in the state, Liberty will carry more than 60 brands at the time of opening.

"Madison Heights continues our economic development by welcoming companies that are committed to making a positive impact in our community," said Roslyn Grafstein, Mayor of Madison Heights. "From tree planning and mural painting in our parks to forming a community advisory board and impact fund, Holistic Industries continues to deliver on its promise to invest in Madison Heights. We are honored to have Liberty as part of our community."

Holistic has Liberty provisioning centers in Detroit and Ann Arbor and continues to responsibly scale operations by focusing on strategic markets like Michigan and investing heavily in the local communities in which they operate. In partnership with the city of Madison Heights, Holistic Industries has donated more than $50,000 to the community and has events and activations planned throughout the year including the Grand Opening Food Drive with Madison Heights Pantry, sponsorship of the Madison Heights Chamber of Commerce golf outing and sponsorship of Madison Heights' upcoming Juneteenth event.

"We are excited to be part of the Madison Heights community and to be welcomed by everyone from the Mayor to the Chamber of Commerce and other key stakeholders in the community," said Josh Genderson, CEO of Holistic Industries. "We will continue to fund projects and initiatives that are important to the city and its residents, because what is important to Madison Heights is important to us as we deliver on our mission to be the best place to work, shop and invest in cannabis."

Liberty Madison Heights is hosting a 'Life is Better Block Party' on Saturday, June 12 from Noon – 6 PM to celebrate the grand opening and thank the community for their support with live music, free food trucks, local craft vendors and more. In partnership with Madison Heights Food Pantry, Liberty will host a food drive at the event, and throughout the month of June, offering a discount on products in exchange for donating non-perishable food items.

About Holistic Industries

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Holistic Industries is the largest private multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) in the U.S. and runs vertical operations in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and soon in Missouri and West Virginia. Founded by Josh Genderson in 2011, Holistic Industries has grown into a national medical and consumer goods company, a cultivation and extraction network, and a Liberty-branded retail dispensary chain. Holistic Industries was founded to provide patients access to the highest-quality cannabis medicines and has grown quickly with this ethos in mind. As Holistic has entered adult-use markets, the company has built a reputation for delivering exceptional products in a customer-service oriented retail environment. Holistic Industries' Greenhouse of Brands includes Liberty (dispensaries), Do Drops, Strane and Garcia Hand Picked.

