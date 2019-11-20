Liberty Mutual Continues its Leadership of Sharing Economy and New Mobility Insurance Solutions with Appointment of Max Libman as Lead Underwriting Consultant

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed Max Libman, Esquire, Lead Underwriting Consultant, Sharing Economy & New Mobility, National Insurance.

Libman joins Liberty Mutual's dedicated Sharing Economy & New Mobility practice, which was launched earlier this year to capitalize on the insurer's decade-long experience in this market. The practice combines Liberty's vast commercial and personal lines expertise to provide a full range of solutions that help ride-hailing, vehicle-sharing, car subscription and autonomous vehicle companies better manage the unique risks they face. Given the structure, sophistication and growth of these companies, risk solutions require innovative insurance products and services, and typically involve companies sharing some portion of the risk.

Libman will work with brokers and buyers to provide custom risk management solutions, reporting to Liberty Mutual Sharing Economy & New Mobility Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer David Blessing.

Prior to joining Liberty Mutual, Libman was an Innovation Underwriter at Munich Re Specialty Insurance. He also served in key underwriting roles at AIG and Marsh. Libman received his Juris Doctor from Temple University.

"Max is a great addition to a team focused on transforming insurance for sharing economy and new mobility companies from a practical necessity to a competitive advantage," said Blessing. "We started embracing this sector more than a decade ago, and today work with some of the leading companies in the space, from Care by Volvo to Turo, the largest peer-to-peer car sharing platform in the U.S. Through our expertise and strength as a Fortune 100 multiline insurer, we build custom insurance solutions that provide effective protection and help our clients attract consumers by creating more robust, distinct and competitive products."

In addition to Libman - and other underwriting staff - Blessing's team also includes Steve Brown, Lead Underwriting Consultant. Brown has over 25 years of experience in underwriting casualty and global risks, and recently received Liberty Mutual's top employee award for his sharing economy product innovation.

Supporting Blessing's underwriting team are dedicated and highly experienced claims, legal, product management, actuarial and risk control resources.

To help sharing economy and new mobility companies, and the brokers who support them, better manage the complex risks they face, Blessing's team partners with them to develop custom solutions involving:

Insurance products that help differentiate the company by making its offerings easier to consume and more desirable to access

Marketing and technology programs that enhance the customer experience and help attract consumers

Dedicated claims, legal and risk control professionals who effectively address the unique risks and potential liabilities inherent in sharing economy and new mobility companies

The ability to quickly and easily scale risk management programs as sharing economy and new mobility solutions grow and evolve

The latest jurisdictional and compliance requirements

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

