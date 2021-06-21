Liberty Mutual Insurance Announces Key Executive Leadership Appointments

"Today's announcement marks an important chapter for the company. These new executive leadership appointments better position us now and in the future as a leading global insurer and will help us capitalize on opportunities across our businesses," said Long. "I continue to be extremely proud of the commitment shown by our employees and leadership to accelerate innovation, prioritize digital-first and data-driven results and harness our full resources to provide excellent service to our customers around the world."

Effective July 1, new executive leadership appointments include:

Tim Sweeney is named President, Liberty Mutual . He will be responsible for overseeing the company's three business units (Global Risk Solutions, Global Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Investments) and will report to Long. Sweeney was previously President, Global Retail Markets.

Neeti Bhalla Johnson is named President, Global Risk Solutions. She will be responsible for overseeing the company's commercial and specialty insurance business unit and will report to Sweeney. Bhalla Johnson was previously President and Chief Investment Officer, Liberty Mutual Investments.

Jim MacPhee is named President, Global Retail Markets. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's retail insurance business unit and will report to Sweeney. MacPhee was previously President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Retail Markets - U.S.

Vlad Barbalat is named President and Chief Investment Officer, Liberty Mutual Investments. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's investments business unit and will report to Sweeney. Barbalat was previously Executive Managing Director and Co-Head of Strategy & Asset Allocation, Liberty Mutual Investments.

President, Global Risk Solutions Dennis Langwell Announces Retirement

The company's President, Global Risk Solutions Dennis Langwell also announced he will retire at the end of 2021. Langwell held multiple leadership roles during his notable 26-year career at Liberty Mutual and will serve in an advisory capacity as Vice Chairman, Liberty Mutual Insurance Operations until the end of the year, reporting to Long.



"I'd like to thank Dennis for the extraordinary contributions he's made at the company and in the industry over his remarkable career," said Long. "Not only did Dennis lead tremendous growth for Liberty Mutual during numerous roles and across multiple functions, he's also been instrumental in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts as a champion for our Employee Resource Groups. I am personally grateful for his counsel and friendship and we wish him the very best."

"It's been a true honor to be part of Liberty Mutual for over 25 years and I'm very proud of the accomplishments we've achieved together," said Langwell. "I highly respect the extensive business and leadership experience that Neeti brings to the executive team and Global Risk Solutions. Liberty Mutual continues to be a global leader in the industry and has a great future ahead."



