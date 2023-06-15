Liberty Mutual Insurance Announces Sale of Personal and Small Commercial Operations in Western Europe to Generali Group

News provided by

Liberty Mutual Insurance

15 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

Deal includes Liberty Seguros Businesses in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal and Spain

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance and Generali Group announced today that they have signed a definitive agreement for Generali to acquire Liberty Seguros, S.A. – Liberty Mutual's personal lines and small commercial insurance business headquartered in Madrid. 

The transaction includes Liberty Seguros operations in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal and Spain. Liberty Mutual's other European operations (Liberty Specialty Markets, Liberty Mutual Reinsurance, Liberty Mutual Surety, Liberty IT and Hughes Insurance) are not included in this transaction and will continue to operate in their respective markets.   

The total price for the transaction is € 2.3 billion ($2.5 billion USD), subject to customary closing adjustments.

"Our dedicated Liberty Seguros employees have done a tremendous job serving our customers, brokers, agents, partners and communities -- building a highly respected and profitable business. They will be a strong addition to Generali, a leading global insurer with a strategic and adept business model," said Liberty Mutual President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney. "This decision further helps Liberty Mutual sharpen our operational focus to deliver exceptional value across our channels, products and markets. We're grateful to our employees for their many years of hard work and are confident in their future success with Generali."

Liberty Seguros is Liberty Mutual's largest operation outside of the U.S. with premiums of € 1.2 billion in 2022, nearly 1,700 employees and branches throughout the Western European market. With a leading direct business in Spain, 5,600 intermediaries across the countries, and over 20 partners, Liberty Seguros has a portfolio offering modular, flexible insurance solutions for non-life and life risk products.

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers with a presence in over 50 countries and a total premium income of € 81.5 billion in 2022. With 82,000 employees serving 68 million customers, Generali has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America.

BofA Securities acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal advice to Liberty Mutual in the transaction.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people and businesses feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2022 gross written premium. We also rank 86 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the US based on 2022 revenue. As of December 31, 2022, we had $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 50,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact:   

Liberty Mutual Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Also from this source

Liberty Mutual Insurance Announces Sale of Personal and Small Commercial Operations in Western Europe to Generali Group

Liberty Mutual Insurance Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.