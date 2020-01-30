Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Tracy Ryan as President of Global Risk Solutions North America

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today appointed Tracy Ryan President of Global Risk Solutions (GRS) North America. Ryan will oversee the company's North American commercial property, casualty, and specialty operations including underwriting, distribution and claims.

Ryan has held several leadership positions during her 25-year career at Liberty Mutual, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer for GRS. Prior to claims, she held leadership roles in actuarial, product, and client management in the United States and Europe.

"Tracy is a proven leader who delivers strong results with a customer-centric focus," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President & President, GRS Dennis Langwell. "By aligning the property, casualty and specialty businesses that support our customers in North America, we will ensure an even more collaborative business model, collectively focused on delivering the full breadth of our products, services and solutions to our customers, while interacting with our broker partners as a single organization."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Richard Angevine

617-574-6638

Richard.Angevine@libertymutual.com

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

