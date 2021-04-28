Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects George Serafeim of Harvard Business School to the Company's Board of Directors

"George Serafeim is a renowned business strategist and academic leader who comes to our board with valuable insights and perspectives," said Long. "His background and thought leadership will play a pivotal role as we continue our sustainability journey and deliver on our belief that progress happens when people feel secure."

Professor Serafeim has received a number of awards for his courses in the MBA, executive education and doctoral programs at Harvard Business School and is the faculty chair of the school's Impact-Weighted Accounts Project, which drives the creation of financial accounts that reflect a company's financial, social and environmental performance. A co-founder of leading consulting firm KKS Advisors and technology firm RGS, and with deep experience in investment management, he has helped organizations build effective strategies that pave the way to a sustainable society.

"Liberty Mutual's venerable history is a testament to its resiliency and ability to position the business for long-term success," said Serafeim. "I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members and the Liberty Mutual management team to continue driving business growth and movement around the company's sustainability goals."

Recognized as one of the most influential people in the field of sustainable investing, Professor Serafeim has presented his research in over 60 countries around the world, including to global leaders at events such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Aspen Ideas Festival. He has written more than 100 articles and business cases, publishing numerous studies in top-tier academic journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Management Science and The Accounting Review, and his work is frequently quoted in media outlets such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Professor Serafeim has presented his research at more than 300 conferences and also serves as a board member for other companies in the private and non-profit sectors. He earned his doctorate in business administration at Harvard Business School and holds a master's degree in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

