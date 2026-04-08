Liberty Mutual Insurance Establishes $600 Million Endowment to Build Stronger, More Resilient Communities

New model creates long‑term source of funding for nonprofit programs and partnerships

BOSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the establishment of a $600 million endowment for Liberty Mutual Foundation, marking a significant milestone in the company's longstanding commitment to supporting people and communities through enduring philanthropic programs and partnerships.

The endowment creates a self-sustaining source of funding for the Foundation, providing greater stability and flexibility while enabling continued growth in community investments over time. With long-term resources, Liberty Mutual can make deeper, multi-year commitments to nonprofit organizations advancing housing stability, workforce development, and climate resiliency.

Since its founding, Liberty Mutual Foundation has invested more than $500 million in 1,300 nonprofit partners delivering critical services to support individuals experiencing homelessness, expand workforce and educational pathways, and advance community-based climate solutions.

"After more than two decades of dedicated philanthropic engagement, we are taking the next step to ensure this critically important work persists," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney. "We have long believed that we have a responsibility to our communities and this endowment allows our commitment—and our impact—to continue for generations."

With the creation of the endowment, Liberty Mutual Foundation can grow its resources over time, respond to emerging needs more effectively, and pursue multi-year, place-based, collaborative initiatives that drive meaningful, lasting outcomes.

"This model allows us to be more intentional and ambitious in how we support communities through the steadfast work of passionate nonprofit organizations," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Chief People Purpose & Brand Officer and Chairman of Liberty Mutual Foundation Board Melanie Foley. "It reflects the scale of the Foundation's aspirations to create lasting change as a stable, trusted partner."

Liberty Mutual Foundation is governed by its Board of Directors, with day-to-day oversight from President Nageeb Sumar, who leads the Foundation's long-term vision and strategy, reporting into Francis Hyatt, Chief Community Investments & Sustainability Officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Liberty Mutual Investments manages the Foundation's endowment assets through a portfolio aligned with its objectives, drawing on deep expertise across public and private markets and a disciplined approach grounded in stewardship.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Liberty Mutual Insurance Public & Media Relations

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SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance