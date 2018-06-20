Liberty Mutual Insurance Receives the 2018 Digital Workplace of the Year Award

"Liberty Mutual really wowed our judges this year - with high scores across the award criteria," said Paul Miller, CEO and Founder, Digital Workplace Group. "We were especially impressed with their strategic approach, with a clear focus on simplifying employees lives and impressive features, including a personalized Digital Assistant, a Chatbot for IT help, and a mobile app for anywhere access."

Liberty Mutual's digital assistant was so successful with its employees that the company recently launched Workgrid Software, LLC - a wholly-owned company that creates and sells software solutions that are purpose-built for an enterprise. Workgrid Software brings Workgrid Assistant to other companies to help them integrate common systems and tools found in the workplace and accelerate digital transformation without the cost and time of a complete technology overhaul

"The Digital Workplace award is one of the top in the industry and we are thrilled to receive this level of recognition for our Workgrid platform," said James McGlennon, Liberty Mutual Insurance Chief Information Officer. "What started as an internal digital transformation initiative has quickly become an industry-leading platform that brings together technology, culture and the physical work space to continuously improve the employee experience."

Workgrid Assistant is easily customizable, making it one of the most ready-to-use, flexible employee-enablement platforms on the market to date and its modern interface and functionality was designed specifically to solve for the loss of productivity and engagement due to the complexity of the employee experience in a large enterprise—but applicable to companies of all sizes.

The Digital Workplace of the Year Award is presented annually during the Digital Workplace Experience event held in Chicago, Ill. The award honors companies who have excelled in creating well-executed, high performing digital workplace environments. Winners are chosen by a panel of seven judges made up of active Digital Workplace Group members who have highly regarded expertise in the digital workplace field. The judging criteria encapsulates the key elements of a successful digital workplace program, from strategy to ultimate impact.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are a leading global insurer with operations in 30 countries and economies around the world. We are the third largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2017 direct written premium data as reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We also rank 68th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2017 revenue. As of December 31, 2017, we had $39.4 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in over 800 offices throughout the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial automobile, surety, workers compensation, specialty lines, and reinsurance.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

