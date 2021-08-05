Liberty Mutual Insurance Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively "LMHC" or the "Company") reported net income attributable to LMHC of $769 million and $1.625 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, versus net loss attributable to LMHC of $320 million and net income attributable to LMHC of $199 million for the same periods in 2020.

"Results for the second quarter were strong, as we report income attributable to LMHC of $769 million, marking a considerable improvement over a Q2 2020 net loss of $320 million, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic downturn," said Liberty Mutual Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David H. Long. "The quarter's results benefited from continued strong performance within our investment portfolio which generated $1.4 billion of pre-tax net investment income. Underwriting results were also favorable across both businesses, as our combined ratio improved to 98.1% and net written premium grew 10.9% to $10.8 billion.

"In July we announced two strategic transactions that will strengthen and diversify Liberty Mutual's operations domestically and across the globe. The first is our agreement to acquire State Auto Group, which will significantly enhance our presence in the independent agency channel, our U.S. personal lines business, and our position in small commercial. The second is our proposed acquisition of Malaysian insurer AmGeneral which is an important step in advancing our strategy and presence in the Asia Market. The transaction will complement our existing Malaysian operation and positions us as the largest auto insurer and second largest property and casualty insurer in Malaysia."

The tables below outline highlights of LMHC's consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net Written Premium ("NWP") by Business:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, $ in Millions 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Global Retail Markets $7,480 $6,862 9.0% $14,325 $13,370 7.1% Global Risk Solutions 3,377 2,947 14.6 6,937 6,472 7.2 Corporate and Other (12) (29) (58.6) (16) (23) (30.4) Total NWP $10,845 $9,780 10.9% $21,246 $19,819 7.2% Foreign exchange effect on growth



1.4



1.1 NWP growth excluding foreign exchange1



9.5%



6.1% 1 Determined by assuming constant foreign exchange rates between periods.

Consolidated Results of Operations:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, $ in Millions 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues $11,794 $10,172 15.9% $23,609 $20,629 14.4% PTOI before catastrophes, COVID-19, net incurred losses attributable to prior years, current accident year re-estimation and partnerships, LLC and other equity method income $1,094 $1,162 (5.9) $2,171 $2,222 (2.3%) Catastrophes1 (660) (878) (24.8) (1,700) (1,184) 43.6 COVID-192 - (529) (100.0) - (565) (100.0) Net incurred losses attributable to prior years:











- Asbestos and environmental3 - - - - - - - All other4 14 (82) NM 53 (95) NM Pre-tax operating income (loss) before partnerships, LLC and other equity method income 448 (327) NM 524 378 38.6 Partnerships, LLC and other equity method income (loss)5 954 (350) NM 1,792 (250) NM Pre-tax operating income (loss) 1,402 (677) NM 2,316 128 NM Net realized (losses) gains (191) 403 NM 63 156 (59.6) Unit linked life insurance (32) (71) (54.9) (88) 43 NM Ironshore acquisition & integration costs (5) (7) (28.6) (9) (11) (18.2) Restructuring costs (110) - NM (111) (2) NM Pre-tax income (loss) 1,064 (352) NM 2,171 314 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 295 (47) NM 545 100 NM Consolidated net income (loss) from continuing operations 769 (305) NM 1,626 214 NM Discontinued operations, net of tax - (13) (100.0) - (13) (100.0) Consolidated net income (loss) 769 (318) NM 1,626 201 NM Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 2 (100.0) 1 2 (50.0) Net income (loss) attributable to LMHC 769 (320) NM 1,625 199 NM Net income (loss) attributable to LMHC excluding unrealized impact6 652 (511) NM 1,445 292 NM Cash flow provided by continuing operations $1,821 $1,699 7.2% $2,867 $2,118 35.4%





1 Catastrophes are defined as a natural catastrophe, civil unrest, or terror event exceeding $25 million in estimated ultimate losses, net of reinsurance, and before taxes. Catastrophe losses, where applicable, include the impact of accelerated earned catastrophe premiums and earned reinstatement premiums. 2 Includes Global Risk Solutions estimated loss activity directly related to COVID-19 in 2020. 3 Asbestos and environmental is gross of the related adverse development reinsurance (the "NICO Reinsurance Transaction"). 4 Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years of $16 million and $52 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and $97 million and $105 million for the same periods in 2020. 5 Partnerships, LLC and other equity method (loss) income includes LP, LLC and other equity method income (loss) within net investment income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations and revenue and expenses from direct investments in natural resources. 6 Excludes unrealized gains on equity securities, unit linked life insurance, and the corresponding tax impact.

NM = Not Meaningful

Combined Ratio:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, CONSOLIDATED 2021 2020 Change

(Points) 2021 2020 Change (Points) Combined ratio before catastrophes, COVID-19 and net incurred losses attributable to prior years











Claims and claim adjustment expense ratio 62.9% 59.3% 3.6 62.5% 60.6% 1.9 Underwriting expense ratio 28.9 29.8 (0.9) 29.2 30.2 (1.0) Subtotal 91.8 89.1 2.7 91.7 90.8 0.9 Catastrophes1 6.4 9.5 (3.1) 8.4 6.2 2.2 COVID-192 - 5.7 (5.7) - 3.0 (3.0) Net incurred losses attributable to prior years:











- Asbestos and environmental - - - - 0.1 (0.1) - All other3 (0.1) 0.9 (1.0) (0.3) 0.5 (0.8) Total combined ratio4 98.1% 105.2% (7.1) 99.8% 100.6% (0.8)





1 Catastrophes are defined as a natural catastrophe, civil unrest, or terror event exceeding $25 million in estimated ultimate losses, net of reinsurance, and before taxes. Catastrophe losses, where applicable, include the impact of accelerated earned catastrophe premiums and earned reinstatement premiums. 2 Includes Global Risk Solutions estimated loss activity directly related to COVID-19 in 2020. 3 Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years. 4 The combined ratio, expressed as a percentage, is a measure of underwriting profitability. This measure should only be used in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, underwriting income and may not be comparable to other performance measures used by the Company's competitors. The combined ratio is computed as the sum of the following property and casualty ratios: the ratio of claims and claim adjustment expense less managed care income to earned premium; the ratio of insurance operating costs plus amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs less third-party administration income and fee income (primarily related to the Company's involuntary market servicing carrier operations) and installment charges to earned premium; and the ratio of policyholder dividends to earned premium. Provisions for uncollectible premium and reinsurance are not included in the combined ratio unless related to an asbestos and environmental commutation and certain other run off. Restructuring and Ironshore acquisition and integration costs are not included in the combined ratio.

Equity:



As of

June 30, As of

December 31,

$ in Millions 2021 2020 Change Unassigned equity $27,333 $25,708 6.3% Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (531) 218 NM Non-controlling interest 32 31 3.2 Total equity $26,834 $25,957 3.4% NM = Not Meaningful

Subsequent Events

On July 12, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Liberty Mutual would acquire State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company ("State Auto Mutual"), a super-regional insurance holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Under the terms of the agreement, State Auto Mutual members will become mutual members of Liberty Mutual and Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial Corporation for $52 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in 2022, pending shareholder and regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions.

On July 19, 2021, the Company announced it will be applying for regulatory approval to acquire Malaysian insurer AmGeneral Insurance Berhad ("AmGeneral"). Subject to receiving appropriate regulatory approvals, Liberty Insurance Berhad will acquire 100% shares of AmGeneral, and AmBank Group's share of the sale proceeds will be in the form of cash and consideration shares, which will result in AmBank Group holding a 30% interest in the Liberty Insurance Berhad and AmGeneral businesses. The AmGeneral and Liberty Insurance Berhad operations will, at a subsequent date, be formally merged.

Management has assessed material subsequent events through August 4, 2021, the date the financial statements were available to be issued.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71st on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

