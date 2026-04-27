Liberty Mutual Insurance Retires Safeco Brand

Agents and Customers to Maintain Same Relationship, Policies

BOSTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced the retirement of the Safeco Insurance brand, the company's auto, property and specialty lines business in the independent agent channel, effective April 25. All personal lines products are now solely marketed and sold as Liberty Mutual. Safeco customers are keeping their agent relationship, and their policies are not impacted by the name change.

"The Safeco brand had a strong reputation as a trusted champion for independent agents and commitment to excellent service for customers. That legacy will continue with even greater value with the market strength of Liberty Mutual," said Liberty Mutual President, Independent Agent Distribution, Luke Bills. "This year-long process has been marked by ongoing agent engagement and input to ensure a seamless transition, and they are overwhelmingly eager to now leverage the Liberty Mutual brand."

Liberty Mutual, the seventh-largest personal insurance provider in the US, acquired Safeco in 2008. Safeco grew over that time to nearly $14 billion in annual premium, offering personal auto, property and specialty products in 48 states through a network of more than 22,000 independent agencies.

Liberty Mutual also sells directly to consumers online, through licensed sales representatives at call centers and through licensed partners. The direct and independent agent channel product offerings will remain differentiated.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Liberty Mutual Insurance Public & Media Relations

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SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance