Liberty Mutual Insurance to Provide Insurance Coverage to Drivers on the Lyft Platform in Five States

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced it has been selected by Lyft to provide coverage for drivers using its rideshare platforms throughout Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Texas and Utah, effective today. Under the program, Liberty Mutual provides specific coverages in five states from the time a driver has their Lyft app on to app off.

"We're excited to have been selected to take part in Lyft's auto insurance program," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Sharing Economy & New Mobility Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer David Blessing. "Drawing on Liberty Mutual's deep expertise in both commercial and personal lines, we are able to deliver complex risk management solutions to meet the insurance needs of one of the preeminent companies in the sharing economy."

"We're pleased that Lyft recognizes our dedication to innovation as we continue to develop compelling products and services that meet customers' changing needs," said Liberty Mutual Vice President, Product Technology Solutions, Nicholas Grant. "Our Mobility Practice brings together specialized underwriting, actuarial, claims, and service teams for rideshare giants like Lyft, as well as car subscription, vehicle sharing, delivery services, and autonomous vehicle companies."

