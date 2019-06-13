Liberty Mutual Partners With Edge Case Research To Better Understand And Underwrite Autonomous Vehicle Risks

BOSTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to help brokers, businesses and consumers better manage risks from emerging autonomous vehicle technologies, Liberty Mutual has invested in Edge Case Research, a leading firm that helps companies go to market with autonomous vehicle technologies and services that are safe, secure and reliable.

Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, the venture capital arm of Liberty Mutual – participated in recently announced seed financing of the company, which was formed by leading autonomy and software safety experts from Carnegie Mellon University. The seed round was led by AV pioneer, and Aurora Co-founder and CEO, Chris Urmson, and innovative simulation software provider ANSYS.

Liberty's partnership with Edge Case Research is a strategic venture that promises mutual benefits for both companies and the customers they serve. One notable collaboration already underway is a pilot of Edge Case Research's Hologram product – which tests the software and hardware used by autonomous vehicles to perceive their environment. This research will help Liberty develop new and enhanced risk management options for companies offering autonomous vehicle solutions, as well as better understand risk selection and pricing for these firms.

"Technology is creating vast new business opportunities centered on autonomy - from autonomous vehicles to manufacturing," notes Brendan Smyth, Senior Vice President, Global Risk Solutions, Liberty Mutual. "However, it also brings significant new risks that must be carefully managed and mitigated if these companies are to thrive and grow. Our partnership with Edge Case Research will let us better meet the complex risk management needs of such companies by understanding how to successfully identify, mitigate and manage their risks."

Liberty and Edge Case Research will also participate on the Underwriters Laboratories Standards Technical Panel (STP) developing the industry standard for evaluating the safety of autonomous products (UL standard 4600).

Liberty believes deeply in the long-term potential of emerging autonomous vehicle technology to improve safety, and is investing in developing expertise and products to support it – with a focus on safety at all stages of development. Edge Case Research's cutting edge Hologram product enables autonomous vehicle companies to better evaluate the safety of their systems, enabling responsible deployment. Liberty is thrilled to be jointly driving towards a safer future with Edge Case Research.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

